Red Sox trade starting pitcher Chris Sale to Braves

The Boston Red Sox have traded starting pitcher Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves with cash considerations for middle infielder Vaughn Grissom according to the Associated Press on Saturday. Sale, a native of Lakeland, Florida, is joining his third team. He spent seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox from 2010 to 2016, and six seasons with the Boston Red Sox from 2017 to 2019, and again from 2021 to 2023. He did not play the 2020 Major League season because of Tommy John Surgery.

Sale’s statistics in 2023

Sale pitched in 20 games and had a record of six wins and five losses with an earned run average of 4.30. In 20 starts and 102 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 87 hits, 49 earned runs, 15 home runs, and 29 walks, to go along with 125 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.13.

Seven-time All-Star

For seven straight seasons, Sale was selected to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. He was selected five straight seasons from 2012 to 2016 with the White Sox, and two straight seasons from 2017 to 2018 with the Red Sox. In that time period, Sale had 99 wins and 59 losses. In 2013, he led the American League with four complete games. In 2015, Sale led the American League with 274 strikeouts. In 2016, he led the Major Leagues with six complete games. In 2017, Sale led the Major Leagues with 308 strikeouts.

2018 World Series Champion

Sale won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2018. Boston beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. Sale pitched four innings in game one of the series, an 8-4 Red Sox win. He gave up five hits, three earned runs, and two walks, and had seven strikeouts. Sale then pitched a perfect ninth inning as he struck out the side in game five of the series, a 5-1 Red Sox win, as Boston won its ninth World Series in franchise history.

Vaughn Grissom in 2023

The native of Orlando, Florida has played the last two seasons in Atlanta. In 2023, Grissom batted .280 with zero home runs and nine runs batted in. During 234 games, 80 plate appearances and 75 at bats, he scored five runs, and had 21 hits, three doubles, one triple, two walks, 26 total bases, and one sacrifice fly, to go along with an on base percentage of .313 and a slugging percentage of .347.

The two walks, one sacrifice fly, and one triple came in Braves’s wins. The walks were in a 2-0 Braves win over the San Diego Padres on April 17 and in a 6-0 Braves win over the Miami Marlins on May 2. The sacrifice fly was in a 6-3 Braves win over the Marlins on May 4, and the triple was in a 7-0 Braves win over the New York Mets on August 23.