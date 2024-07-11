Reds acquire Austin Slater due to Nick Martini injury

The Cincinnati Reds made a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Sunday according to Nick Deeds of mlbtraderumors.com, and on Wednesday, we found out why. That is because Reds outfielder Nick Martini of Crystal Lake, Illinois will be out two months after having surgery to repair ligament damage in his thumb. The trade that took place five days ago saw the Reds acquire outfielder Austin Slater of Jacksonville, Florida from the Giants for left handed pitcher Alex Young of Westlake, Ohio. The Reds will also acquire cash considerations from the Giants.

When did Nick Martini get hurt?

Martini injured his thumb in a 5-3 Reds loss to the Detroit Tigers on July 6. He jammed his thumb while trying to steal second base in the second inning.

This season, Martini is batting .212 with five home runs and 24 runs batted in. During 52 games, 146 at bats, and 163 plate appearances, he has scored 23 runs, and had 31 hits, four doubles, two triples, one stolen base, nine walks, 54 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .272 and a slugging percentage of .370. Martini’s stolen base this season came in an 11-4 Reds win over the St. Louis Cardinals on June 27.

Austin Slater

Slater played eight seasons with the Giants from 2017 to 2024. With the Giants this season, Slater batted .200 with one home run and nine runs batted in. During 43 games, 90 at bats, and 112 plate appearances, he scored 12 runs, and had 18 hits, one double, nine runs batted in, two stolen bases, 16 walks, 22 total bases, and three sacrifice flies. Slater’s home run came in a 13-6 Giants win over the Los Angeles Angels on July 10, and his double came in a 10-4 Giants win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 30.

Alex Young

Young is rejoining the Giants after pitching in 24 games with them in 2022. That season he pitched 26 1/3 innings, had a record of one win and one loss with an earned run average of 2.39. Young gave up 28 hits, seven earned runs, and 11 walks, to go along with 20 strikeouts, five holds and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.48. Young’s win came in a 6-5 Giants win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on September 23, 2022. In addition to the Reds and Giants, Young has pitched for the Diamondbacks and Cleveland.

In 2024, Young has only pitched in three games, and does not have a decision. In two innings, he has given up four hits, and has had two strikeouts, with an earned run average of 0.00, and a WHIP of 2.00.