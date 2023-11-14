NFL News and Rumors

Relive The Crazy Broncos Vs. Bills Week 10 MNF Game With ManningCast’s Best Moments

Wendi Oliveros
WATCH: Peyton, Eli Team Up vs Brady in New Manningcast Commercial

NFL fans need to give Peyton and Eli Manning a listen when they do ManningCast during Monday Night Football.

The guests are great, the humor is rich, and there is a lot of football knowledge shared.

In the Week 10 crazy game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills, there were even funnier moments than usual.

Check out some of the most noteworthy.

1. Eli Gives Peyton Grief For Use Of  The Word “Our” With Broncos

Peyton Manning reacts to the Denver Broncos recovering a Buffalo Bills fumble.

Using the word “our” regarding the Broncos ball, Eli gave Peyton grief for saying “our” eight years removed from his Broncos playing days.

The Broncos Twitter account told Peyton he can say “our” anytime.

Brotherly ribbing is always on the menu, regardless of the game.

Peyton said that he would say “we” for the Colts also but accused his brother of conveniently being busy for Colts games.

2. Patrick Mahomes Predicts The Future

The Mannings occasionally ask guests to predict upcoming plays.

Patrick Mahomes predicted three plays perfectly, culminating in a Broncos touchdown.

3. Kyle Brandt Reacts To Broncos Winning The Game

Kyle Brandt always brings the energy, but he was in disbelief, like the rest of us, on how the game ended.

Watch the ManningCast on ESPN2 in Week 11’s Monday Night Football game which is a replay of last year’s Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium at 8:15 PM EST on November 20.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Arrow to top