NFL fans need to give Peyton and Eli Manning a listen when they do ManningCast during Monday Night Football.

The guests are great, the humor is rich, and there is a lot of football knowledge shared.

In the Week 10 crazy game between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills, there were even funnier moments than usual.

Check out some of the most noteworthy.

1. Eli Gives Peyton Grief For Use Of The Word “Our” With Broncos

Peyton Manning reacts to the Denver Broncos recovering a Buffalo Bills fumble.

Using the word “our” regarding the Broncos ball, Eli gave Peyton grief for saying “our” eight years removed from his Broncos playing days.

The Broncos Twitter account told Peyton he can say “our” anytime.

You can always say “our”, Peyton. 🫶 https://t.co/MgF5GVmCmG — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 14, 2023

Brotherly ribbing is always on the menu, regardless of the game.

Peyton said that he would say “we” for the Colts also but accused his brother of conveniently being busy for Colts games.

Peyton blames little brother, Eli, for the fact that the #ManningCast has yet to do a Colts game. Eli gets the last word: “You believe anything you just said? That’s a lie.” pic.twitter.com/gdNbREap9d — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) November 14, 2023

2. Patrick Mahomes Predicts The Future

The Mannings occasionally ask guests to predict upcoming plays.

Patrick Mahomes predicted three plays perfectly, culminating in a Broncos touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes called this Broncos touchdown drive PLAY FOR PLAY 🔮 pic.twitter.com/YGCUAJS5AI — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 14, 2023

3. Kyle Brandt Reacts To Broncos Winning The Game

Kyle Brandt always brings the energy, but he was in disbelief, like the rest of us, on how the game ended.

Peyton, Eli & @KyleBrandt react to that crazy end to the Broncos’ win. Wow. pic.twitter.com/qdEVwgHVpa — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 14, 2023

Watch the ManningCast on ESPN2 in Week 11’s Monday Night Football game which is a replay of last year’s Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium at 8:15 PM EST on November 20.

Let’s see if next Monday night’s Eagles-Chiefs game can top this Broncos-Bills one. pic.twitter.com/1hB0Mbzxmv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2023