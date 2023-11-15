This is the Wednesday report that shook the Cleveland Browns fanbase.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is headed to injured reserve with a season-ending shoulder injury that requires surgery.

The injury reportedly occurred during the Browns’ Week 10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

BREAKING: #Browns QB Deshaun Watson has a fracture in his shoulder that requires season-ending surgery. pic.twitter.com/PJznIEaDX6 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2023

Watson missed games earlier in the season with a shoulder injury; it is not clear if what happened in the Ravens game aggravated that injury to the point of no return or if this is a different issue.

He also suffered a high ankle sprain that the team revealed on Tuesday was not significant enough to miss playing time.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson is having an MRI today on his left ankle today, as @RapSheet first reported. The current expectation is that it’s a very minor injury for Watson that should NOT cause him to miss any time as Cleveland prepares to host the #Steelers on Sunday. Watson was… pic.twitter.com/ANQkoNCp1q — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) November 13, 2023

It is very confusing as to why this information is coming out on Wednesday just days from a big Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Some reporting indicates that Watson was seeking multiple medical opinions about his shoulder, wanting to get injections and tough it out for the season before dealing with it in the offseason.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson wanted to be shot up and play through the injuries, and he sought multiple medical opinions, per sources. But doctors were clear: if he got hit again in the same spot, the shoulder could fall apart. Now surgery awaits and his 2023 season is over. pic.twitter.com/xULu52ZjVg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 15, 2023

The Browns will most likely go with QB2 PJ Walker against the Steelers on Sunday.

Both teams are 6-3 and one game behind the AFC North-leading 7-3 Baltimore Ravens who face the 5-4 Cincinnati Bengals on Week 11’s Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime Video.

A loss by the Ravens on Thursday could make this Browns vs. Steelers game a battle for first place in the AFC North.