Report: Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suffered Season-Ending Shoulder Injury In Ravens Week 10 Win

Wendi Oliveros
New Browns' Contract Could Save Deshaun Watson $15M If Suspended

This is the Wednesday report that shook the Cleveland Browns fanbase.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is headed to injured reserve with a season-ending shoulder injury that requires surgery.

The injury reportedly occurred during the Browns’ Week 10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Watson missed games earlier in the season with a shoulder injury; it is not clear if what happened in the Ravens game aggravated that injury to the point of no return or if this is a different issue.

He also suffered a high ankle sprain that the team revealed on Tuesday was not significant enough to miss playing time.

It is very confusing as to why this information is coming out on Wednesday just days from a big Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Some reporting indicates that Watson was seeking multiple medical opinions about his shoulder, wanting to get injections and tough it out for the season before dealing with it in the offseason.

The Browns will most likely go with QB2 PJ Walker against the Steelers on Sunday.

Both teams are 6-3 and one game behind the AFC North-leading 7-3 Baltimore Ravens who face the 5-4 Cincinnati Bengals on Week 11’s Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime Video.

A loss by the Ravens on Thursday could make this Browns vs. Steelers game a battle for first place in the AFC North.

Browns NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Arrow to top