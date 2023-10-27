NFL News and Rumors

Report: CB Jalen Ramsey Will Make His Miami Dolphins Debut In Week 8

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Jalen Ramsey

The Miami Dolphins will reportedly have Jalen Ramsey on the field for the first time ever in Week 8.

Ramsey suffered a meniscus injury over the summer that required surgery.

He was recently activated from the injured reserve.

He beat all the timetables for his recovery and is joining the team quicker than many expected.

Fans have seen what Ramsey can do from his years with the Los Angeles Rams.

The 29-year-old six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion is a playmaker in every sense, and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel must be excited about getting him on the field.

Watch Ramsey make his Dolphins debut in Week 8 when 5-2 Miami hosts the 2-5 New England Patriots on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 1:00 PM EDT.

Dolphins NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
