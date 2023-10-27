The Miami Dolphins will reportedly have Jalen Ramsey on the field for the first time ever in Week 8.

Ramsey suffered a meniscus injury over the summer that required surgery.

He was recently activated from the injured reserve.

Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey is back. Here is the first look at how Ramsey is moving at Wednesday’s practice. No knee brace present. Jalen later did backpedaling, turn and run and cutting. Looks amazing. #MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/oibZqKHHnu — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 18, 2023

He’s back — Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey was at practice today as the team opened his 21 day activation window. Notice: no brace or sleeve on his repaired left me knee pic.twitter.com/Njw0AEHnmc — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 18, 2023

Dolphins are planning for CB Jalen Ramsey to make his return Sunday from the knee injury that he suffered this summer, per sources. Ramsey now is expected to be back on the field three months after his knee surgery, with his Dolphins’ debut coming vs. the Patriots. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2023

He beat all the timetables for his recovery and is joining the team quicker than many expected.

They told us December. 🎄☃️

The experts said don’t get your hopes up til late November. 🦃🍁

I haven’t even carved my pumpkin yet and my guy is back! And it’s spooky for everyone else!!! 🎃 👻 @jalenramsey pic.twitter.com/NDDM4s6GbZ — Mike Williams (@SelfMade0602) October 26, 2023

Fans have seen what Ramsey can do from his years with the Los Angeles Rams.

The 29-year-old six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion is a playmaker in every sense, and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel must be excited about getting him on the field.

Jalen Ramsey’s anticipated return to the #MiamiDolphins lineup comes at a crucial time. With a secondary that has shown inconsistency and key players battling injuries, Ramsey’s presence could be the stabilizing force the team needs. Besides undergoing knee surgery just months… — Mr. G 🐘 (@DeanGajraj) October 18, 2023

Watch Ramsey make his Dolphins debut in Week 8 when 5-2 Miami hosts the 2-5 New England Patriots on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 1:00 PM EDT.