Report: Jeff Bezos Will Not Bid On The Washington Commanders

Wendi Oliveros
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly not pursuing a bid for the Washington Commanders NFL franchise, according to Front Office Sports.

Bezos was definitely an interested party.

He hired Allen & Company, a sports banking firm, in February to explore the possibility of placing a bid.

It is not clear what his reasons are, but his decision to not enter the foray leaves just one bidder in line for the team.

That is the Josh Harris-led team which includes billionaire Mitchell Rales and Los Angeles Lakers NBA legend Magic Johnson

Harris also has NBA ties; he is the owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

The Commanders Need To Get Better To Keep Pace In NFC East

New ownership will certainly impact the culture in Washington that has been negatively impacted during Dan Snyder’s tenure.

Will it pay dividends for the Commanders performance on the field in the short-term?

The Commanders have head coach Ron Rivera who is a good leader for the players in the locker room.

The NFC East was extremely competitive in 2022.

The Commanders finished 8-8-1 and most notably gave the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles their first loss in Week 10.

The Commanders also rallied to a tie with the New York Giants in Week 13.

The 2023 Commanders

Jacoby Brissett was a valuable free agent signing this off-season.

He joins Sam Howell and Jake Fromm as the quarterbacks on the roster.

This quarterback roster only contains one carryover from 2022; that is Sam Howell who teamed with Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke in 2022.

Heinicke is now with the Atlanta Falcons, and Wentz remains a free agent.

The Commanders have only one first-round draft pick later this month in the NFL Draft, that is No. 16 overall.

Subsequent round draft picks are as follows:

Round 2: No. 47

Round 3: No. 97

Round 4: No. 118

Round 5: No. 150

Round 6: No. 193

Round 6: No. 215

Round 7: No. 233

2023 Commanders Opponents

In addition to the NFC East opponents (Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants) the Commanders see two times each year, the team will have 2022 playoff contenders on the schedule.

Those teams include the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco 49ers.

 

 

Commanders
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
