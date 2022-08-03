NFL News and Rumors

REPORT: NY Jets Zach Wilson Has Best Day At Training Camp

Gia Nguyen
REPORT- NY Jets Zach Wilson Has Best Day At Training Camp

Zach Wilson didn’t have an incompletion at New York Jets’ training camp on Wednesday morning.

After reports surfaced that he was being outplayed by veteran Joe Flacco, the second-year quarterback had his best day at Jets’ training camp on his 23rd birthday.

Wilson led several touchdown drives on the day, including a score on a drive-the-field drill that started at his own 10-yard line.

He started his first drive 8-for-8, finishing it off with a touchdown to Ty Conklin and a two-point conversion to Elijah Moore.

Read on to find out more about Wilson’s performance at Jets’ training camp on Wednesday.

Twitter Reacts To Zach Wilson’s Best Day At Jets Training Camp

While there had been reports that Flacco had been outperforming him in the early part of camp, Wilson was already starting to show signs of the potential that made him the No. 2 overall pick.

Check out this amazing throw he made while on the run during Tuesday’s session.

The Jets’ franchise quarterback used that throw to build some confidence, which he clearly rode into Wednesday’s session.

Wilson’s impressive performance drew praise from fans and beat reporters on NFL Twitter.

Check out some of the top Twitter reactions for Zach Wilson’s best day at Jets’ training camp.

Reports Surface that Flacco Is Outplaying Wilson at Jets’ Camp

Prior to Wednesday, there had been several reports that Wilson was struggling during camp.

In fact, multiple observers have dubbed 37-year-old Joe Flacco as the Jets’ best quarterback over the last week.

Check out some of the reports below.

A former Super Bowl champion, Flacco has thrown for more than 40,000 yards during his NFL career.

The veteran played well in relief of Wilson last season, completing 64.7 percent of his passes for 333 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

This will be Flacco’s third season with the Jets.

Zach Wilson Turns 23 Today, Has Some Birthday As Tom Brady

Wilson turned in his impressive performance on his 23rd birthday.

Born Aug. 3, 1997, Wilson has the same birthday as NFL legend Tom Brady.

Wilson was in elementary school when he learned he shared the special day with Brady.

“I’ve always thought that was kind of cool, the same August birthday,” Wilson told reporters last season.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors

Dolphins Mike McDaniel’s responds to shocking Preston Williams comments

Jon Conahan  •  20min
NFL News and Rumors
WATCH- Nelson Agholor Makes Incredible One-Handed Catch At Patriots Camp
WATCH: Nelson Agholor Makes Incredible One-Handed Catch At Patriots Camp
Gia Nguyen  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Twitter Reacts To Antonio Brown's New Viral Dance Trend
NFL Twitter Reacts To Antonio Brown’s New Viral Dance Trend
Gia Nguyen  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton Joins Denver Broncos Ownership Group
F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton Joins Denver Broncos Ownership Group
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 2 2022
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Team Valuations- Find Out The Estimated Value of All 32 NFL Teams
NFL Team Valuations: Find Out The Estimated Value of All 32 NFL Teams
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 2 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Deshaun Watson’s Six-Game Suspension Will Cost Him $345,000
Deshaun Watson’s Six-Game Suspension Will Cost Him $345,000
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 1 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
49ers, Deebo Samuel agree to $53.1 million guaranteed contract extension
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 1 2022
More News