Report: Philadelphia Eagles OT Lane Johnson Has Lateral Ankle Sprain

Wendi Oliveros
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson reportedly suffered a lateral ankle sprain in the Week 6 loss to the New York Jets.

The 33-year-old No. 4 overall pick of Philadelphia in the 2013 NFL Draft is a stalwart on the Eagles offensive line, starting and playing in 133 regular season games in his 10+ seasons.

It is not believed to be a severe injury, and he will be doing everything he can to be healthy enough to play in the Week 7 home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Everyone within the Eagles organization is breathing a sigh of relief that it is not as bad as it could have been.

Another positive sign is that Johnson reportedly “feels good”.

Watch the 5-1 Eagles host the 5-1 Dolphins in Week 7 on the October 22nd edition of Sunday night football at 8:20 PM EDT on NBC.

 

Topics  
Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
