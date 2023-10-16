Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson reportedly suffered a lateral ankle sprain in the Week 6 loss to the New York Jets.

The 33-year-old No. 4 overall pick of Philadelphia in the 2013 NFL Draft is a stalwart on the Eagles offensive line, starting and playing in 133 regular season games in his 10+ seasons.

#Eagles Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson is believed to have suffered a lateral ankle sprain on Sunday, sources say after the MRI. While his status is in doubt, no one would rule him out (ever). But not believed to be a long-term injury, either way. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2023

It is not believed to be a severe injury, and he will be doing everything he can to be healthy enough to play in the Week 7 home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Everyone within the Eagles organization is breathing a sigh of relief that it is not as bad as it could have been.

“I was told last night that the Lane Johnson injury isn’t serious.. Could he miss time absolutely but the text I got last night was that it’s better than they thought” ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/rnZ6RACOFB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 16, 2023

Another positive sign is that Johnson reportedly “feels good”.

Lane Johnson “feels good” and will push to play on Sunday vs the Dolphins. (per @Jeff_McLane) pic.twitter.com/WbILUsJaIY — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) October 16, 2023

Watch the 5-1 Eagles host the 5-1 Dolphins in Week 7 on the October 22nd edition of Sunday night football at 8:20 PM EDT on NBC.

