NBA News and Rumors

Report: Phoenix Suns Expected To Host 2027 NBA All-Star Weekend

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) team owner Mat Ishbia

NBA All-Star Weekend will likely head to Phoenix in 2027. Learn more about the potential All-Star Game site below.

Phoenix Suns Expected To Host 2027 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA is nearing a deal with Phoenix to host 2027 All-Star Weekend, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov reported Monday. The move comes one year after Mat Ishbia was named the new owner of the Phoenix Suns.

The report also stated that Phoenix Mercury will host the WNBA’s All-Star Weekend in 2024.

Last week, The Oklahoman reported the league would implement new requirements for cities to host an All-Star Weekend. The criteria that must be met include 7,250 hotel rooms, a minimum of three five-star hotels, a convention center of 650,000 square feet of exhibition space, 75 nonstop domestic flights, and at least 20 international flights.

Future NBA All-Star Game Sites

The last three NBA All-Star Games were held in Cleveland, Salt Lake City, and Indianapolis. The new All-Star Weekend requirements for host cities appear to be an effort to steer the game to larger markets.

San Francisco and Los Angeles will host the 2025 and 2026 All-Star Weekends.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported Milwaukee was bidding for the 2027 or 2028 All-Star Weekend. With 2027 likely off the table, the Bucks will look toward 2028.

The NBA denied the claims that these requirements must all be met to host an All-Star Game. Additionally, Sports Business Journal reported that smaller markets can still bid for All-Star Games if they meet other standards.

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors Suns
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Bucks' Malik Beasley joins 9 NBA players for this incredible record

Bucks’ Malik Beasley joins 9 NBA players for this incredible record

Author image James Foglio  •  12min
NBA News and Rumors
Golden State Warriors Chris Paul (fractured hand) to return vs Wizards after missing 21 games
Warriors’ Chris Paul (fractured hand) to return vs. Wizards after missing 21 games
Author image James Foglio  •  55min
NBA News and Rumors
Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (finger) out at least 4 weeks
Hawks’ Trae Young (finger) out at least 4 weeks
Author image James Foglio  •  1h
NBA News and Rumors
Sacramento Kings Domantas Sabonis is the 6th NBA player to record 20+ triple-doubles in a season
Domantas Sabonis is the 6th NBA player to record 20+ triple-doubles in a season
Author image James Foglio  •  2h
NBA News and Rumors
LA Clippers rebrand
Clippers Announce Rebrand: What Will It Look Like?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NBA News and Rumors
jimmy king stuffed at rim (1)
NBA Fans React To Jimmy Butler’s Ejection Following Miami Heat-New Orleans Pelicans Brawl At Smoothie King Center
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 24 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Malik Monk of the Kings runs up the court.
2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds: Malik Monk Surging
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 22 2024
More News
Arrow to top