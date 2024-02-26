NBA All-Star Weekend will likely head to Phoenix in 2027. Learn more about the potential All-Star Game site below.

Phoenix Suns Expected To Host 2027 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA is nearing plans for Phoenix and the Suns to host 2027 All-Star Weekend, multiple sources tell me and @MikeVorkunov. One year into new governor Mat Ishbia's ownership, Suns win an NBA All-Star bid. The Phoenix Mercury will also host 2024 WNBA All-Star. pic.twitter.com/1sus5Ked8s — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2024

The NBA is nearing a deal with Phoenix to host 2027 All-Star Weekend, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov reported Monday. The move comes one year after Mat Ishbia was named the new owner of the Phoenix Suns.

The report also stated that Phoenix Mercury will host the WNBA’s All-Star Weekend in 2024.

Last week, The Oklahoman reported the league would implement new requirements for cities to host an All-Star Weekend. The criteria that must be met include 7,250 hotel rooms, a minimum of three five-star hotels, a convention center of 650,000 square feet of exhibition space, 75 nonstop domestic flights, and at least 20 international flights.

The NBA has upped its requirements on what it takes to host an All-Star Game: https://t.co/nePNHIzEjf pic.twitter.com/8gEGcmMjt8 — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) February 21, 2024

Future NBA All-Star Game Sites

The last three NBA All-Star Games were held in Cleveland, Salt Lake City, and Indianapolis. The new All-Star Weekend requirements for host cities appear to be an effort to steer the game to larger markets.

San Francisco and Los Angeles will host the 2025 and 2026 All-Star Weekends.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported Milwaukee was bidding for the 2027 or 2028 All-Star Weekend. With 2027 likely off the table, the Bucks will look toward 2028.

The NBA denied the claims that these requirements must all be met to host an All-Star Game. Additionally, Sports Business Journal reported that smaller markets can still bid for All-Star Games if they meet other standards.

The Milwaukee Bucks are bidding to bring 2027 or 2028 NBA All-Star Weekend to Fiserv Forum, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/IkLHuKGuuR — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 17, 2024