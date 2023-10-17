Report: San Francisco 49ers Get Good News On The Injury Front

The San Francisco 49ers had three superstar players suffer injuries in the Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

They were running back Christian McCaffrey (oblique), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder), and offensive tackle Trent Williams (ankle).

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported good news on their injuries.

All of the injuries are short-term and relatively minor, and it is possible that the three will be ready to play in the Week 7 Monday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings.

None of the injuries to 49ers’ standouts Christian McCaffrey (oblique), Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and Trent Williams (ankle) are considered long-term, per sources. Each has a chance to be ready for Monday night’s game at Minnesota, though the work week will help determine who can… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2023

The 49ers are looking to get back to their winning ways on Monday in Minnesota after uncharacteristic play in Week 6 against Cleveland.

Quarterback Brock Purdy struggled, and the Browns defense dominated the game.

The “Brock Purdy is a product of the system” crowd will be LOUD this week because when 2 of the 49ers Avengers went down, Brock Purdy struggled. I believe his struggles had more to do with Myles Garrett and the Browns defense than it was about Deebo being out and CMC missing time — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 17, 2023

In spite of all of that, the 49ers were still in a position to win the game, but a missed 41 yard field goal by Jake Moody at the end of regulation cemented the loss.

THE BROWNS WIN ON THE 49ERS MISSED FIELD GOAL. #SFvsCLE pic.twitter.com/QbSddKlcTX — NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2023

