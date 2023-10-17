NFL News and Rumors

Report: San Francisco 49ers Get Good News On The Injury Front

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers had three superstar players suffer injuries in the Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

They were running back Christian McCaffrey (oblique), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder), and offensive tackle Trent Williams (ankle).

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported good news on their injuries.

All of the injuries are short-term and relatively minor, and it is possible that the three will be ready to play in the Week 7 Monday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 49ers are looking to get back to their winning ways on Monday in Minnesota after uncharacteristic play in Week 6 against Cleveland.

Quarterback Brock Purdy struggled, and the Browns defense dominated the game.

In spite of all of that, the 49ers were still in a position to win the game, but a missed 41 yard field goal by Jake Moody at the end of regulation cemented the loss.

49ers NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
