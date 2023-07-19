ESPN is starting to reposition on-air talent to fill the vacancies left by the massive layoffs in late June.

One of the first known decisions is to appoint Scott Van Pelt as the host of Monday Night Countdown for the 2023 NFL season.

Van Pelt, 56, has been with ESPN since 2001.

ESPN reportedly narrowed the candidates to two: Van Pelt and Laura Rutledge.

Scott Van Pelt will become the new host of ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Countdown’, per @richarddeitsch, succeeding Suzy Kolber. SVP and Laura Rutledge were the two reported finalists for the role. pic.twitter.com/h6B2jzvr02 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 19, 2023

Though it has not been officially announced, the decision has been made, and everyone has been notified.

Van Pelt will replace Suzy Kolber who was let go by the network as part of its massive layoffs.

Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off. Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run. So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of. Next step- a project that gives back. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/URitozP0LQ — Suzy Kolber (@SuzyKolber) June 30, 2023

Replacing a veteran ESPN personality like Kolber with the well-known Van Pelt may help ESPN which received backlash for all of the layoffs, especially of beloved personalities like Kolber.

The network is also trying to solidify more of its other NFL talent, and Shannon Sharpe has been mentioned as a possible hire.

ESPN Could Hire Shannon Sharpe

Sharpe left FS1 earlier this summer but has been in discussions with ESPN in recent weeks.

Among his responsibilities could be as a rotating co-host for First Take with Stephen A. Smith.

Shannon Sharpe has spoken to ESPN about becoming a high-profile “contributor,” sources tell FOS. Sharpe could join the rotating cast of names debating Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take.’@MMcCarthyREV and @byajperez‘s story » https://t.co/xm5PyQKabN pic.twitter.com/x8Kuv2hu2z — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 19, 2023

Sharpe has plenty of experience on a show like this having worked with Skip Bayless on FS1’s competing show Undisputed.

ESPN has a lot more work to do to fill its football-related vacancies with NFL training camps getting underway.