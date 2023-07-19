NFL News and Rumors

Report: Scott Van Pelt Will Host ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown For 2023 NFL Season

Wendi Oliveros
Scott Van Pelt

ESPN is starting to reposition on-air talent to fill the vacancies left by the massive layoffs in late June.

One of the first known decisions is to appoint Scott Van Pelt as the host of Monday Night Countdown for the 2023 NFL season.

Van Pelt, 56, has been with ESPN since 2001.

ESPN reportedly narrowed the candidates to two: Van Pelt and Laura Rutledge.

Report: Scott Van Pelt Will Host ESPN's Monday Night Countdown For 2023 NFL Season

Though it has not been officially announced, the decision has been made, and everyone has been notified.

Van Pelt will replace Suzy Kolber who was let go by the network as part of its massive layoffs.

Replacing a veteran ESPN personality like Kolber with the well-known Van Pelt may help ESPN which received backlash for all of the layoffs, especially of beloved personalities like Kolber.

The network is also trying to solidify more of its other NFL talent, and Shannon Sharpe has been mentioned as a possible hire.

ESPN Could Hire Shannon Sharpe

Sharpe left FS1 earlier this summer but has been in discussions with ESPN in recent weeks.

Among his responsibilities could be as a rotating co-host for First Take with Stephen A. Smith.

Sharpe has plenty of experience on a show like this having worked with Skip Bayless on FS1’s competing show Undisputed.

ESPN has a lot more work to do to fill its football-related vacancies with NFL training camps getting underway.

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
