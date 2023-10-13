NFL News and Rumors

Revealing The Weeks 1-6 NFLPA Community MVPs

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
nflpa--bg-white-efef17647a3f201da2b28b00b77f5303

Did you know that the NFL Players Association selects a Community MVP each week of the season?

Neither did I, but when I heard the Week 6 Community MVP was named on October 13, I thought it was worth digging to find and honor the Week 1-5 MVPs also.

The NFLPA donates $10,000 to each MVP’s charity of choice or foundation.

Here are the 2023 Community MVPs.

1. Week 1: Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings

Helping kids to get ready for going back to school was Mattison’s mission as he provided backpacks and school supplies in two different events in California and Minnesota.

2. Week 2: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Robinson is just the third rookie to get Community MVP honors.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson

He donated money to the Austin Junior Jags football program and showed up at one of their games.

3. Week 3: Justin Hardee, New York Jets



Hardee worked with the Boys and Girls Club in Newark, New Jersey to outfit kids with school supplies.

4. Week 4: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Hosting eight families for a day of fishing was the act of kindness Ragnow did to earn Week 4 Community MVP honors.

 

5. Week 5: Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers



Armstead is no stranger to Community MVP honors; this is his third time receiving the award (2020, 2021, and 2023).

He gave a charitable donation to schools in Sacramento and the Bay Area.

6. Week 6: Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami Dolphins

Ogbah went door-to-door delivering flowers to breast cancer patients at a local hospital.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
