Revealing The Weeks 1-6 NFLPA Community MVPs

Did you know that the NFL Players Association selects a Community MVP each week of the season?

Neither did I, but when I heard the Week 6 Community MVP was named on October 13, I thought it was worth digging to find and honor the Week 1-5 MVPs also.

The NFLPA donates $10,000 to each MVP’s charity of choice or foundation.

Here are the 2023 Community MVPs.

1. Week 1: Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings

Helping kids to get ready for going back to school was Mattison’s mission as he provided backpacks and school supplies in two different events in California and Minnesota.

#Vikings RB Alexander Mattison is the NFLPA’s Week 1 Community MVP. Mattison hosted back to back school events in Minnesota and California that provided school supplies for the new year to over 500 students. pic.twitter.com/mVbC9r1YDQ — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) September 8, 2023

2. Week 2: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Robinson is just the third rookie to get Community MVP honors.

He donated money to the Austin Junior Jags football program and showed up at one of their games.

Falcons’ RB Bijan Robinson is the Week 2 NFLPA Community MVP after he donated $25K to the Austin Junior Jags football program, funded a pizza party, and surprised them at a game. Robinson is just the third player to earn the NFLPA Community MVP as a rookie. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2023

3. Week 3: Justin Hardee, New York Jets

Hardee worked with the Boys and Girls Club in Newark, New Jersey to outfit kids with school supplies.

#Jets special teams star Justin Hardee was named the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 3. He donated $5,000 in school supplies to at-risk youth at the Boys & Girls Club in Newark, NJ. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 22, 2023

4. Week 4: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions’ center Frank Ragnow is the Week 4 NFLPA Community MVP after hosting eight grieving families for a day of fishing, games, a boat tour and gifts in memory of their loved ones. Another Lions’ win. pic.twitter.com/Q4hnncqSPH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2023

Hosting eight families for a day of fishing was the act of kindness Ragnow did to earn Week 4 Community MVP honors.

5. Week 5: Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers

Armstead is no stranger to Community MVP honors; this is his third time receiving the award (2020, 2021, and 2023).

He gave a charitable donation to schools in Sacramento and the Bay Area.

49ers’ defensive lineman Arik Armstead is the Week 5 NFLPA Community MVP following a weekend of charitable giving to schools and students across Sacramento and the Bay Area, including a $100,000 donation. This is his third time being selected as a NFLPA Community MVP. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2023

6. Week 6: Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami Dolphins

Ogbah went door-to-door delivering flowers to breast cancer patients at a local hospital.

Dolphins’ defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is the Week 6 NFLPA Community MVP for going door-to-door to deliver flower bouquets and happiness to breast cancer patients during a special visit at a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/8Ii9ep96Oi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2023