RGIII Suggests Candidate For Madden 24 Cover Set To Be Revealed On Wednesday

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Robert Griffin III

Former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III got NFL fans riled up on Monday afternoon with a suggested candidate for the EA Sports Madden 24 cover athlete.

RGIII believes it should be Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

His Suggestion Was Met With Mixed Reviews

There was a segment of the fan base that agreed with RGIII, but a lot also did not.

To begin with, fans still believe in the Madden curse which seemingly dooms the cover athlete to a bad season if he appears on the cover of the game.

Many believe that Hamlin does not deserve the curse on top of everything else he has been through.

Others think that the cover should go to the top player in football, and Hamlin is not that person.

It Is A Tough Call

We cannot and would not want to imagine the state of the NFL if Hamlin’s story ended tragically on the field in January.

That’s why Hamlin should be celebrated in every possible way because he is a living miracle.

If Hamlin was featured, there should be a way to incorporate a group photo of the medical staff that worked on him on the field.

Perhaps, there could be a charitable tie-in to charities for first responders or to Hamlin’s CPR initiative with the American Heart Association.

If Not Hamlin, Then Who?

Some fans believe that John Madden should be immortalized every year on the cover of his game.

Others think it goes back to the debate of who the best player is in the NFL.

Is it Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, or will it be another quarterback like Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, or Jalen Hurts?

Another suggested the Kelce brothers who faced each other in the Super Bowl.

Conclusion

The speculation will not go on for much longer.

The Madden 24 cover reveal is happening on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

It is always an exciting reveal that is met with both cheers of agreement and dissenting opinions.

Who do you think will be on the cover of Madden 24?

 

