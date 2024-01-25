Road House Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal & Conor McGregor Face Off

On Thursday, Amazon MGM Studios released the first trailer for Road House, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor.

Road House Trailer

Take it outside. Road House is open for business March 21 on @primevideo. #RoadHouseMovie pic.twitter.com/4lm7QeO9ny — MGM Studios (@mgmstudios) January 25, 2024

Road House stars Gyllenhaal as Elwood Dalton, an ex-fighter tasked with turning around a bar in the Florida Keys. The film is a reimagining of 1989’s Road House starring Patrick Swayze.

The official synopsis reads: “In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.”

One of Gyllenhaal’s costars is former UFC champion McGregor, who plays Knox, one of the villainous henchmen hired to take out Dalton. Road House marks McGregor’s acting debut.

Road House‘s ensemble includes Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Darren Barnet, Arturo Castro, and J.D. Pardo.

Road House is directed by Doug Liman from a screenplay by Anthony Bagarozzi and Chuck Mondry. Liman recently announced he will boycott the film’s world premiere at SXSW in Austin over Amazon MGM Studios refusing to release the film in theaters.

Road House will stream globally on Prime Video beginning March 21.

Road House Filmed Scenes At UFC 285

Jake Gyllenhaal's walkout while filming his new movie during #UFC285 🎬 pic.twitter.com/R9qkvSHZBp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 5, 2023

In March 2023, Road House shot scenes at UFC 285 that will be used in the film.

Gyllenhaal’s character took part in a weigh-in scene at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The film then shot a fight sequence in the UFC octagon, with Dalton scoring a brutal knockout as he punched his lifeless opponent on the mat.

Jake Gyllenhaal scores a brutal KO then attacks his downed opponent in the “Road House” fight scene 😱 🎥 @MikeBohn | Full story: https://t.co/kbSL70UVSI pic.twitter.com/DxzgjQMbfd — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 5, 2023