A football-related tradition fans look forward to each fall is the annual “Heisman House” commercial.
ESPN’s Robert Griffin III, 33, the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner, took his social media followers behind the scenes of filming the newest Heisman House commercial airing this fall.
Check it out.
Barry Sanders Is Sleeping On The Job
Who knows how long it takes to film these commercials?
There is probably a lot of downtime, and 1988 Heisman Trophy winner Barry Sanders, 54, figured out the best possible way to fill that time, with a nap.
Behind the scenes at the Nissan Heisman House with the Legendary Barry Sanders 💤 pic.twitter.com/nxo3Mup4fN
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 12, 2023
Twitter user Ridesharememe has a good explanation for Sanders needing a nap.
“He’s carrying the Heisman house like he carried the Lions in the 90’s. He needs the rest.”
Tim Tebow Is Ageless
Tim Tebow, the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, is 35 years old, but he looks like he is still in college.
Found the LEGEND Tim Tebow and his biceps at the Nissan Heisman House. pic.twitter.com/7gTCWjMSLz
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 13, 2023
Caleb Williams Is The Newest Member Of The Fraternity
USC’s Caleb Williams, 21, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, is photographed with RGIII, but where RGIII’s pants are remains the biggest mystery in the picture.
Lost my pants but found Reigning-Defending Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at the Nissan Heisman House. pic.twitter.com/BLqojJmiiB
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 13, 2023
Here are a couple of last year’s commercials.
And a classic that dates back over a decade ago.
2023 will be the 13th year for the Nissan Heisman House advertising campaign.
The Heisman House is set in the South Arroyo neighborhood of Pasadena, California.
It is not clear how many viewers are motivated to buy Nissans after watching the ads, but one thing is for sure, the commercials are very entertaining.
