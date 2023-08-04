Robert Taylor has been one of the main beneficiaries of Lionel Messi’s arrival. Over the past three games, Taylor has matched his production from a season ago, tallying three goals and three assists during that span. As a result, the Inter Miami midfielder has become one of the most popular players among new MLS fans, resulting in a huge increase in his social media following. Taylor’s Instagram followers have jumped from 8,000 to 111,000 over the past month, an increase of 1,287 percent.

Taylor Matches 2022 Stats In Just 3 Games

For many of his Inter Miami teammates, the chance to play with Lionel Messi is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Few players are seizing the moment quite like Finnish footballer Robert Taylor, who has been excellent on the pitch his Messi’s arrival. Over the past three games with Messi on the field, Taylor has racked up three goals and three assists.

For reference, he finished the 2022 MLS season with three goals and three assists in 33 games (26 starts).

Taylor Due To Earn Huge Pay Raise On Next Contract

Taylor’s recent uptick in production isn’t just going to help Inter Miami.

After signing a new contract to stay with Inter Miami in 2022, Taylor will be with the club through the 2023 MLS season. Given his recent play, it’s likely that Inter Miami will pick up his club option for 2024 as well.

Per Spotrac, Taylor is currently earning a base salary of $276,000 to go along with $302,900 in guaranteed salary in 2023.

But that price is considered a bargain by Transfermarkt, which projects his transfer value at nearly $1 million.

As a result, it’s not inconceivable that Taylor will earn a considerable pay raise on his next contract, especially if he keeps playing like this:

Sure that Lionel Messi goal is great. But that Robert Taylor assist is out of this world. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kr4uDyc7Ju — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) August 3, 2023

Robert Taylor Instagram Followers Increase By 1287%

As more fans tune into MLS games, the 28-year-old midfielder has become one of Inter Miami’s most popular players. In fact, Taylor has increased his Instagram following by 1000 percent since Messi’s debut a little over a month ago.

The Inter Miami midfielder has gained over 100,000 followers during that span. Taylor’s Instagram following has jumped from 8,000 followers to 111,000 followers, an increase of 1,287 percent.

A few days ago nobody knew Robert Taylor’s name. Now he has photos like this with Lionel Messi. Life moves fast. pic.twitter.com/wI7dTDI2z9 — MC (@CrewsMat10) July 26, 2023

Soccer Betting Guides 2023