Soccer

Robert Taylor’s Instagram Followers Increase By 1287% After Playing With Lionel Messi

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Robert Taylor’s Instagram Followers Increase By 1287% After Playing With Lionel Messi

Robert Taylor has been one of the main beneficiaries of Lionel Messi’s arrival. Over the past three games, Taylor has matched his production from a season ago, tallying three goals and three assists during that span. As a result, the Inter Miami midfielder has become one of the most popular players among new MLS fans, resulting in a huge increase in his social media following. Taylor’s Instagram followers have jumped from 8,000 to 111,000 over the past month, an increase of 1,287 percent.

Taylor Matches 2022 Stats In Just 3 Games

For many of his Inter Miami teammates, the chance to play with Lionel Messi is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Few players are seizing the moment quite like Finnish footballer Robert Taylor, who has been excellent on the pitch his Messi’s arrival. Over the past three games with Messi on the field, Taylor has racked up three goals and three assists.

For reference, he finished the 2022 MLS season with three goals and three assists in 33 games (26 starts).

Taylor Due To Earn Huge Pay Raise On Next Contract

Taylor’s recent uptick in production isn’t just going to help Inter Miami.

After signing a new contract to stay with Inter Miami in 2022, Taylor will be with the club through the 2023 MLS season. Given his recent play, it’s likely that Inter Miami will pick up his club option for 2024 as well.

Per Spotrac, Taylor is currently earning a base salary of $276,000 to go along with $302,900 in guaranteed salary in 2023.

But that price is considered a bargain by Transfermarkt, which projects his transfer value at nearly $1 million.

As a result, it’s not inconceivable that Taylor will earn a considerable pay raise on his next contract, especially if he keeps playing like this:

Robert Taylor Instagram Followers Increase By 1287%

As more fans tune into MLS games, the 28-year-old midfielder has become one of Inter Miami’s most popular players. In fact, Taylor has increased his Instagram following by 1000 percent since Messi’s debut a little over a month ago.

The Inter Miami midfielder has gained over 100,000 followers during that span. Taylor’s Instagram following has jumped from 8,000 followers to 111,000 followers, an increase of 1,287 percent.

Soccer Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Soccer
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Soccer

Soccer
Lionel Messi Tickets For First Road Game Sold Out In 18 Minutes

Lionel Messi Tickets For First Road Game Sold Out In 18 Minutes

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  12h
Soccer
Allyson Swaby
Round of 16 set at 2023 Women’s World Cup
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  19h
Soccer
tom brady birmingham
Five High-Profile Sports Stars That Own Soccer Teams: Whose Footsteps Does New Owner Tom Brady Follow in?
Author image David Evans  •  19h
Soccer
Messi Scores Twice, Gets Yellow Card In Inter Miami Win vs Orlando City
Messi Scores Twice, Gets Yellow Card In Inter Miami Win vs Orlando City
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 3 2023
Soccer
UWSNT Odds To Win Women’s World Cup Fall By 80% After Group Stage
UWSNT Odds To Win Women’s World Cup Fall By 80% After Group Stage
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 2 2023
Soccer
carli lloyd
Women’s World Cup 2023: Carli Lloyd Says USWNT Celebrations Were Embarrassing After Draw Against Portugal
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 2 2023
Soccer
Sophie Roman Haug
Norway and Switzerland advance at 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top