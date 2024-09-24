MLB News and Rumors

Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon to retire at the end of the season

Jeremy Freeborn
Charlie Blackmon of Dallas, Texas, considered one of the best Colorado Rockies of all-time has announced his plans to retire at the age of 38 according to Ryan Young of Yahoo! Sports. The 14-year Major Leaguer has spent his entire career with the Rockies from 2011 to 2024. Blackmon will be with the Rockies for the remainder of the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season (three more games against the St. Louis Cardinals and three more games against the Los Angeles Dodgers) before hanging up the cleats. All six of the Rockies’s games for the remainder of the season are at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

Career Statistics

In 1618 Major League Baseball games, Blackmon has batted .292 with 226 home runs and 797 runs batted in. During 6801 plate appearances and 6146 at bats, he scored 991 runs and had 1797 hits, 333 doubles, 67 triples, 148 stolen bases, 482 walks, 2942 total bases, 26 sacrifice bunts, 38 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .352 and a slugging percentage of .479.

Notable Achievements

Blackmon’s 67 triples are the most among active players and most in the history of the Rockies organization. However, due to the fact the triple is dying throughout baseball, Blackmon is only 446th on the all-time list. Blackmon’s best season came in 2017. That year he led the Major Leagues in runs (137), hits (213), triples (14), and total bases (387). Blackmon also led the National League with 387 total bases. Also in 2017, Blackmon had career highs in home runs (37), runs batted in (104), walks (65), an on base percentage (.399), slugging percentage (.601), and on base plus slugging percentage (1.000).

Other statistical categories Blackmon led the National League in for a single season were runs in 2018 (119), and sacrifice bunts in 2020 (five). Blackmon was also a four-time National League All-Star in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

On September 30, 2018, Blackmon had one of the most memorable games of his career. In a 12-0 Rockies win over the Washington Nationals, he became the ninth player in Rockies history to hit for the cycle.

 

Rockies
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
