Rockies sign second baseman Kyle Farmer

The Colorado Rockies have signed second baseman Kyle Farmer of Atlanta, Georgia to a one-year contract worth $3.25 million according to Bryan Mcwilliam of The Score on Saturday. There is a possibility that Farmer could earn more money in 2025 as it is an incentive based contract. There is also a mutual option in 2026 that is for $4 million.

Fourth Major League Baseball team

The Rockies are Farmer’s fourth Major League Baseball team. He was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers for two years in 2017 and 2018, the Cincinnati Reds for four years from 2019 to 2022, and the Minnesota Twins for two years in 2023 and 2024.

2024 MLB Statistics

This past season for the Twins, Farmer batted .214 with five home runs and 25 runs batted in. During 107 games, 215 at bats, and 242 plate appearances, he scored 26 runs and had 46 hits, one triple, three stolen bases, 19 walks, 76 total bases, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .293, and a slugging percentage of .353.

Farmer’s triple came in a 3-2 Twins win over the Texas Rangers on August 15. Farmer’s two sacrifice flies also came in two Twins wins. The first came on August 9 in a 4-2 Twins win over the Cleveland Guardians, and the second came on August 17 in a 5-2 Twins win over the Rangers.

On June 12, Farmer had a season high three hits in a 17-9 Twins victory. Interestingly, it came against the Rockies.

Versatility

Farmer played 71 games at the second base position in 2024. However, he can play multiple defensive positions. In 2024, Farmer also played 29 games at third base, and 13 games at shortstop. In fact, Farmer has played more games at shortstop in his Major League Baseball career (288), than at second base (179).

Movie Appearance

Farmer had a small movie role in the movie, Blind Side, starring Sandra Bullock. Farmer played a high school quarterback. The movie was nominated for best picture at the Oscars, and Bullock won best actress.