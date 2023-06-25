Tennis News and Rumors

Roger Federer And Duchess Kate Middleton Film A Wimbledon Video With The Ball Boys And Girls

Wendi Oliveros
Kate Middleton Roger Federer

Tennis fans, Roger Federer is back at Wimbledon.

And he is hitting balls.

What more could we ask for?

He is even mingling with British royalty in the process.

Federer and the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, Kate Middleton, recently filmed a video of the behind-the-scenes training for Wimbledon ball boys and girls.


It is a fascinating video where we learned the following.

1. The Duchess Knows How To Play Tennis

Of course, we do not know how much footage or how many takes were required, but the Duchess has good serving form and knows her way around the tennis court.

She asked Federer for pointers on her serve, and he said it looked good.

2. The Retired Maestro Looks So Relaxed

Federer is so at ease and looks so happy.

He looks as though he is living his best life, and after all of these years playing at Wimbledon, he learned a few things about how the ball boys and girls are trained.

3. 1,000 Kids Applied In 2022, And Only 300 Were Accepted

This program is not for the weak.

It is a stringent application, review, and training process that involves a lot of self-discipline.

1,000 kids applied in 2022, and only 30% were accepted.

They have to stand in weird positions, be prepared to run at all times and know the basic rules of how to introduce new balls at the appropriate times in matches.

The ball kids have to do all of that while not distracting from the players and action on the court.

It is a very difficult task.

Check out the video.

Wimbledon is just days away.

The men’s and women’s draws will be revealed on June 30.

The opening day of the tournament is July 3.

Get your strawberries and cream ready to see if Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina can defend their titles at Wimbledon 2023.

Tennis News and Rumors
