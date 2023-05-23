Roger Goodell Reportedly Close to Extension With NFL Through 2027

Roger Goodell has been commissioner of the NFL since 2006, and he’s not stepping down anytime soon.

Roger Goodell, the current NFL commissioner, appears set to continue his tenure for at least another three years. During the spring league meetings in Minneapolis, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hinted that Goodell and the NFL owners are nearing a contract extension, a sentiment echoed by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who mentioned that an announcement would be forthcoming. However, when questioned by reporters, Goodell chose not to confirm or deny the speculations.

“When it’s extended, we’ll let you know,” Goodell said. “It’s not extended today, that’s for sure.”

A Long and Eventful Tenure

Goodell assumed the role of commissioner on August 8, 2006, succeeding Paul Tagliabue. Since then, he has secured contract extensions in 2009, 2012, and 2017. Although his current deal is set to expire in 2024, a new agreement would extend his tenure until 2027. As of this year, Goodell is entering his 18th season as commissioner, making him the second-longest tenured commissioner in NFL history, behind Peter Rozelle, who held the position for 27 years from 1960 to 1989. Should Goodell’s term conclude in 2027, he would have served as commissioner for a total of 21 years.

NEW: Roger Goodell’s extension is just about done per Colts owner Jim Irsay and will run through 2027 — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) May 23, 2023

Roger is Well Paid

The financial terms of Goodell’s potential new contract remain unclear. However, it is worth noting that his 2017 extension was reported by The New York Times to be worth up to $200 million. Additionally, for the fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21, Goodell earned approximately $128 million. Considering his leadership throughout the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, his efforts in expanding the NFL’s international presence with games in England, Germany, and Mexico, and his successful negotiation of lucrative media rights deals with Amazon and Google, it is expected that Goodell’s new contract will surpass his previous earnings.

Regardless of the financial details, NFL fans can anticipate booing Goodell during the next four drafts, as his continued presence as commissioner becomes increasingly likely. While his tenure has been met with both criticism and praise, Goodell’s impact on the league has undeniably been significant, and his forthcoming contract extension reflects the continued confidence and support of the NFL owners.