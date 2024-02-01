The UFC kicks off the month of February after a week off with a stacked fight night event with two of the best middleweight fighters in the UFC headlining the event. We have the surging Georgian and No. 8 ranked middleweight contender Roman Doldize taking on the No. 11 ranked competitor Nassourdine Imavov. Dolidze is coming off only his second loss in the UFC when he fought Marvin Vettori to a hard-fought decision. Imavov, on the other hand, had his last fight get called early due to an accidental clash of heads that had Chris Curtis unable to continue, despite his cries to continue the fight the doctor ultimately called it in the first round. Both fighters will be looking to move up the rankings with a victory in the main event this weekend at UFC Vegas 85.

Dolidze’s last fight was a closely contested decision loss to former title contender Marvin Vettori. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $50,000, and with a promotional bonus, he walked away with an estimated $56,000.

Roman Dolidze’s Net Worth

Roman Dolidze has been in the UFC for only been in the UFC for a little time now and he has made an estimated $350k during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $500k.

Roman Dolidze has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2016 and cut his cloth on the Ukraine regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2020.

Roman Dolidze’s UFC Record

Roman Dolidze holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 12-2 which includes 7 wins by knockout and 3 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 6-2 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 85.

Roman Dolidze’s Next Fight

Roman Dolidze will fight the No. 11 ranked middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov in a 5-round main event at Vegas 85. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Roman Dolidze (+142) making him the slight underdog in this matchup.

Roman Dolidze’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Roman Dolidze fights out of Odessa, Ukraine but is originally from Batumi, Georgia.

Roman Dolidze is currently married to his wife Georgia Sokhumi.

Age: 35

35 Born: Batumi, Georgia

Batumi, Georgia Height: 6’2″

6’2″ Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Reach: 76″