MLB News and Rumors

Ronald Acuna Jr. becomes first player with 40 HRs and 70 SBs in a season

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

On Friday in a 9-6 Atlanta Braves win over the Washington Nationals, outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of La Guaira, Venezuela, became the first player to hit 40 home runs and steal 60 bases in a season. Then on Wednesday, Acuna Jr. became the first player to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in a season. He accomplished the feat in a 6-5 Atlanta win over the Chicago Cubs.

70th Stolen Base

Acuna Jr. actually had two stolen bases in the contest. The first stolen base in the game (69th of the season) came in the bottom of the eighth inning with one out. Acuna stole second base, and would later score on an Ozzie Albies single to tie the game at three runs apiece. Acuna Jr. would then steal second base again with one out in the 10th inning. In a story of deja vu, Acuna Jr. once again scored on an Albies single. This time it was the game winning run, and gave the Braves, the 6-5 victory.

2023 MLB Statistics

Acuna Jr. is batting .336 with 41 home runs and 104 runs batted in. During 723 plate appearances, 634 at bats and 155 games, he has a Major League leading 146 runs, 213 hits, 70 stolen bases, 378 total bases, and .414 on base percentage.

Fifth in home runs in MLB

Acuna Jr.’s 41 home runs are fifth in Major League Baseball. He is only behind his Braves teammate and first baseman Matt Olson of Atlanta, Georgia (53 home runs), New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso of Tampa, Florida (46 home runs), Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber of Middletown, Ohio (45 home runs), and Los Angeles Angels designated hitter and starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan (44 home runs). It is interesting that Schwarber has 45 home runs when he has a terrible batting average of .196. Ohtani meanwhile still leads the American League in home runs even though he has not played since September 3.

Braves Continue to Soar

With the win, Atlanta improves to a record of 102 wins and 56 losses. They have a 13 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East.

 

Topics  
Braves MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins

Guardians Manager Terry Francona Gets A Loving Sendoff In Cleveland

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
MLB News and Rumors
Matt Olson High Five Home Run
Braves become third MLB team to hit 300 home runs in a season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  20h
MLB News and Rumors
New York Mets v Miami Marlins
Who Are The Top 10 Miami Marlins Hitters Ever?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 27 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Duke Snider
Who are the top 10 Los Angeles Dodgers hitters ever?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 27 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Brooks Robinson
Baltimore Orioles Legend Brooks Robinson Dies At Age 86
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 26 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Bryan Reynolds Wants Off The Ship In Pittsburgh
Can Reds rebound after devastating weekend series loss to Pirates?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 26 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers
Who are the Top 10 Los Angeles Angels home run hitters ever?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 26 2023
More News
Arrow to top