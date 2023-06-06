There was a lot of hype around Rose Zhang after the two-time NCAA Champion decided to turn pro in May. Less than a week later, she lived up to all the expectations by becoming the first player in 72 years to win on the LPGA Tour in her pro debut. Zhang won the Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey this weekend, just days after winning her second consecutive NCAA National Championship.

At 20 years old, Zhang has been etching her name in history, breaking record after record. Before graduating from Stanford, Zhang turned pro after her historic college career. She is just the second player ever and first, since Beverley Hanson in 1951 to win the LPGA Tournament in her professional debut.

With the victory, Zhang earned a healthy $412,500 to kick off her LPGA career.

“What is happening? I just can’t believe it. It was just last week when I won NCAAs with my teammates, and to turn pro and come out here, it’s just been amazing. I’ve enjoyed the journey,” Zhang told Golf Channel.

Rose Zhang’s Historic Achievements

On top of becoming the only second player ever to win an LPGA tournament in her professional debut, Zhang also became the first ever to win an individual NCAA national title and win on the LPGA Tour in the same season.

At Stanford, she had an unmatched amateur career, drawing comparisons to another former Stanford alum, Tiger Woods. In May, Zhang finished her college career at Stanford by successfully defending her NCAA National Championship, becoming the first female golfer ever in history to win back-to-back titles.

Zhang’s win at Scottsdale’s Grayhawk Golf Club in Arizona gave her 12 NCAA career victories, tying her with Ochoa for most wins ever. At the same time, Zhang surpassed four others on the all-time list, including Woods, who went on to become a 15-time major champion.

Woods quickly tweeted Zhang after her maiden LPGA Tour victory.

Incredible few weeks for Rose Zhang, defends her NCAA title and then wins in her Pro debut. Go card! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) June 5, 2023

Rose Zhang Focuses Immediately On School After LPGA Win

Despite the unbelievable month Zhang just had, she will be passing up on future LPGA Tour events due to her finals and dorm move-out. After all, she’s only 20 and is still very much focused on her education.

After her remarkable win, which included beating out Jennifer Kupcho in a playoff, Zhang was quickly focusing on her other priority… school.

“I did turn down next week’s ShopRite LPGA just because I have to get back on campus, I have a couple of tests to finish. Finals … I have three finals to take. Got a paper. Have a problem set for CS [computer science] class. It’s just going to be a really hectic week not on the golf course,” said Zhang.

Despite missing a few events to wrap up her sophomore year in college, Zhang will be back on the LPGA Tour this summer.

