Royals sign potential closer Carlos Estevez

The Kansas City Royals are signing closer Carlos Estevez of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. According to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors on Wednesday, Estevez signed a two-year deal worth $22 million. There is one option year on Estevez’s contract that could see him make $11 million in 2027 too.

Who has Estevez pitched for?

Estevez is joining his fourth Major League Baseball team. He has previously pitched six seasons with the Colorado Rockies from 2016 to 2022, two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023 and 2024, and one season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024. Last season, Estevez was traded from the Angels to the Phillies for starting pitcher Sam Aldegheri of Verona, Italy and pitching prospect George Klassen of West Bend, Wisconsin.

Estevez’s MLB stats in 2024

Estevez pitched in 54 games with the Angels and Phillies in 2024. He had a record of four wins and five losses with an earned run average of 2.45. In 55 innings, Estevez gave up 38 hits, 15 earned runs, five home runs and 12 walks, to go along with 50 strikeouts, 26 saves, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.91.

All-Star in 2023

Estevez was an American League All-Star with the Angels in 2023. He pitched 63 games and had a record of five wins and five losses with an earned run average of 3.90. During 62 1/3 innings pitched, Estevez gave up 62 hits, 27 earned runs, seven home runs, 31 walks, to go along with 78 strikeouts, 31 saves, two holds, and a WHIP of 1.49.

There is no doubt that Estevez had a very high WHIP for a closer in 2023. However, he made significant improvements in 2024 with his control and reducing the number of hits allowed. In 2023, Estevez was averaging just under one hit allowed every inning, and was averaging one walk every two innings. In 2024, Estevez threw 17 more innings pitched than he had hits allowed, and was allowing one walk for every four and a half innings pitched.