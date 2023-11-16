Golf News and Rumors

RSM Classic 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 37% Since 2022; Winner's Share Set At $1.5M

Gia Nguyen
RSM Classic 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 37% Since 2022; Winner’s Share Set At $1.5M

The PGA Tour is set to tee off at the 2023 RSM Classic on Thursday. This week, players will be competing for a share of an $8.4 million purse. The 2023 RSM Classic winner will take home a lucrative $1.51 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the RSM Classic 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

The RSM Classic will be the last stop on the FedEx Fall Schedule. The field is set to compete at the Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia.

Not only will $8.4 million be on the line this weekend but some players will be looking to solidify their spot in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 125 will receive an exemption for the 2024 season, keeping their tour cards for the next year.

There’s a lot on the line this weekend and the RSM Classic purse has been steadily increasing over the years. In fact, the tournament purse has already increased by 27% since 2020. However, the total prize money has only jumped by 3.7% year-over-year after being valued at $8.1 million in 2022.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 RSM Classic purse, prize money, and payouts.

RSM Classic 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The RSM Classic is an annual tournament played in the fall in Georgia. It was known as the McGladrey Classic until 2015 when the title sponsor’s name changed to RSM.

The field will feature 156 players who will take to both the Seaside and Plantation courses at Sea Island. The purse is one of the biggest on the Fall Schedule, valued at an impressive $8.4 million.

The winner will take home the standard 18% payout, good for a cool $1.512 million. The top 90 players get paid with the lowest check being written out for a total of $13,860.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 RSM Classic prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Prize Money
1st $1,512,000
2nd $915,600
3rd $579,600
4th $411,600
5th $344,400
6th $304,500
7th $283,500
8th $262,500
9th $245,700
10th $228,900
11th $212,100
12th $195,300
13th $178,500
14th $161,700
15th $153,300
16th $144,900
17th $136,500
18th $128,100
19th $119,700
20th $111,300
21st $102,900
22nd $94,500
23rd $87,780
24th $81,060
25th $74,340
26th $67,620
27th $65,100
28th $62,580
29th $60,060
30th $57,540
31st $55,020
32nd $52,500
33rd $49,980
34th $47,880
35th $45,780
36th $43,680
37th $41,580
38th $39,900
39th $38,220
40th $36,540
41st $34,860
42nd $33,180
43rd $31,500
44th $29,820
45th $28,140
46th $26,460
47th $24,780
48th $23,436
49th $22,260
50th $21,588
51st $21,084
52nd $20,580
53rd $20,244
54th $19,908
55th $19,740
56th $19,572
57th $19,404
58th $19,236
59th $19,068
60th $18,900
61st $18,732
62nd $18,564
63rd $18,396
64th $18,228
65th $18,060
66th $17,892
67th $17,724
68th $17,556
69th $17,388
70th $17,220
71st $17,052
72nd $16,884
73rd $16,716
74th $16,548
75th $16,380
76th $16,212
77th $16,044
78th $15,876
79th $15,708
80th $15,540
81st $15,372
82nd $15,204
83rd $15,036
84th $14,868
85th $14,700
86th $14,532
87th $14,364
88th $14,196
89th $14,028
90th $13,860

RSM Classic Purse Has Increased 27% Since 2020

Over the last three years, the RSM Classic purse has been increasing. Since 2020, the purse has increased by almost $2 million, good for a 27% jump.

While the purse increase isn’t as high as previous tournaments, the total prize money has moved from $8.1 million to $8.4 million.

Despite the slim 3.7% increase, the RSM Classic still boasts one of the biggest purses on the fall schedule. The tournament also marks the end of the PGA Tour season. The FedEx Cup rankings will be finalized this weekend and will determine which players are exempt in signature events and which players keep their tour cards for the upcoming 2024 season.

Check out the table below to view the RSM Classic purses and winners since 2010.

Year Winner Purse

($)

 Winner’s

share ($)
RSM Classic
2023 TBD 8,400,000 1,512,000
2022 Adam Svensson 8,100,000 1,458,000
2021 Talor Gooch 7,200,000 1,296,000
2020 Robert Streb (2) 6,600,000 1,188,000
2019 Tyler Duncan 6,600,000 1,188,000
2018 Charles Howell III 6,400,000 1,152,000
2017 Austin Cook 6,200,000 1,116,000
2016 Mackenzie Hughes 6,000,000 1,080,000
2015 Kevin Kisner 5,700,000 1,026,000
McGladrey Classic
2014 Robert Streb 5,600,000 1,008,000
2013 Chris Kirk 5,500,000 990,000
2012 Tommy Gainey 4,000,000 720,000
2011 Ben Crane 4,000,000 720,000
2010 Heath Slocum 4,000,000 $720,000.00
Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
