The PGA Tour is set to tee off at the 2023 RSM Classic on Thursday. This week, players will be competing for a share of an $8.4 million purse. The 2023 RSM Classic winner will take home a lucrative $1.51 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the RSM Classic 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.
The RSM Classic will be the last stop on the FedEx Fall Schedule. The field is set to compete at the Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia.
Not only will $8.4 million be on the line this weekend but some players will be looking to solidify their spot in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 125 will receive an exemption for the 2024 season, keeping their tour cards for the next year.
There’s a lot on the line this weekend and the RSM Classic purse has been steadily increasing over the years. In fact, the tournament purse has already increased by 27% since 2020. However, the total prize money has only jumped by 3.7% year-over-year after being valued at $8.1 million in 2022.
Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 RSM Classic purse, prize money, and payouts.
RSM Classic 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
The RSM Classic is an annual tournament played in the fall in Georgia. It was known as the McGladrey Classic until 2015 when the title sponsor’s name changed to RSM.
The field will feature 156 players who will take to both the Seaside and Plantation courses at Sea Island. The purse is one of the biggest on the Fall Schedule, valued at an impressive $8.4 million.
The winner will take home the standard 18% payout, good for a cool $1.512 million. The top 90 players get paid with the lowest check being written out for a total of $13,860.
For a complete breakdown of the 2023 RSM Classic prize money and payouts, check out the table below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,512,000
|2nd
|$915,600
|3rd
|$579,600
|4th
|$411,600
|5th
|$344,400
|6th
|$304,500
|7th
|$283,500
|8th
|$262,500
|9th
|$245,700
|10th
|$228,900
|11th
|$212,100
|12th
|$195,300
|13th
|$178,500
|14th
|$161,700
|15th
|$153,300
|16th
|$144,900
|17th
|$136,500
|18th
|$128,100
|19th
|$119,700
|20th
|$111,300
|21st
|$102,900
|22nd
|$94,500
|23rd
|$87,780
|24th
|$81,060
|25th
|$74,340
|26th
|$67,620
|27th
|$65,100
|28th
|$62,580
|29th
|$60,060
|30th
|$57,540
|31st
|$55,020
|32nd
|$52,500
|33rd
|$49,980
|34th
|$47,880
|35th
|$45,780
|36th
|$43,680
|37th
|$41,580
|38th
|$39,900
|39th
|$38,220
|40th
|$36,540
|41st
|$34,860
|42nd
|$33,180
|43rd
|$31,500
|44th
|$29,820
|45th
|$28,140
|46th
|$26,460
|47th
|$24,780
|48th
|$23,436
|49th
|$22,260
|50th
|$21,588
|51st
|$21,084
|52nd
|$20,580
|53rd
|$20,244
|54th
|$19,908
|55th
|$19,740
|56th
|$19,572
|57th
|$19,404
|58th
|$19,236
|59th
|$19,068
|60th
|$18,900
|61st
|$18,732
|62nd
|$18,564
|63rd
|$18,396
|64th
|$18,228
|65th
|$18,060
|66th
|$17,892
|67th
|$17,724
|68th
|$17,556
|69th
|$17,388
|70th
|$17,220
|71st
|$17,052
|72nd
|$16,884
|73rd
|$16,716
|74th
|$16,548
|75th
|$16,380
|76th
|$16,212
|77th
|$16,044
|78th
|$15,876
|79th
|$15,708
|80th
|$15,540
|81st
|$15,372
|82nd
|$15,204
|83rd
|$15,036
|84th
|$14,868
|85th
|$14,700
|86th
|$14,532
|87th
|$14,364
|88th
|$14,196
|89th
|$14,028
|90th
|$13,860
RSM Classic Purse Has Increased 27% Since 2020
Over the last three years, the RSM Classic purse has been increasing. Since 2020, the purse has increased by almost $2 million, good for a 27% jump.
While the purse increase isn’t as high as previous tournaments, the total prize money has moved from $8.1 million to $8.4 million.
Despite the slim 3.7% increase, the RSM Classic still boasts one of the biggest purses on the fall schedule. The tournament also marks the end of the PGA Tour season. The FedEx Cup rankings will be finalized this weekend and will determine which players are exempt in signature events and which players keep their tour cards for the upcoming 2024 season.
Check out the table below to view the RSM Classic purses and winners since 2010.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
($)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|RSM Classic
|2023
|TBD
|8,400,000
|1,512,000
|2022
|Adam Svensson
|8,100,000
|1,458,000
|2021
|Talor Gooch
|7,200,000
|1,296,000
|2020
|Robert Streb (2)
|6,600,000
|1,188,000
|2019
|Tyler Duncan
|6,600,000
|1,188,000
|2018
|Charles Howell III
|6,400,000
|1,152,000
|2017
|Austin Cook
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2016
|Mackenzie Hughes
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2015
|Kevin Kisner
|5,700,000
|1,026,000
|McGladrey Classic
|2014
|Robert Streb
|5,600,000
|1,008,000
|2013
|Chris Kirk
|5,500,000
|990,000
|2012
|Tommy Gainey
|4,000,000
|720,000
|2011
|Ben Crane
|4,000,000
|720,000
|2010
|Heath Slocum
|4,000,000
|$720,000.00