The PGA Tour is set to tee off at the 2023 RSM Classic on Thursday. This week, players will be competing for a share of an $8.4 million purse. The 2023 RSM Classic winner will take home a lucrative $1.51 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the RSM Classic 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

The RSM Classic will be the last stop on the FedEx Fall Schedule. The field is set to compete at the Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia.

Not only will $8.4 million be on the line this weekend but some players will be looking to solidify their spot in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 125 will receive an exemption for the 2024 season, keeping their tour cards for the next year.

There’s a lot on the line this weekend and the RSM Classic purse has been steadily increasing over the years. In fact, the tournament purse has already increased by 27% since 2020. However, the total prize money has only jumped by 3.7% year-over-year after being valued at $8.1 million in 2022.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 RSM Classic purse, prize money, and payouts.

RSM Classic 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The RSM Classic is an annual tournament played in the fall in Georgia. It was known as the McGladrey Classic until 2015 when the title sponsor’s name changed to RSM.

The field will feature 156 players who will take to both the Seaside and Plantation courses at Sea Island. The purse is one of the biggest on the Fall Schedule, valued at an impressive $8.4 million.

The winner will take home the standard 18% payout, good for a cool $1.512 million. The top 90 players get paid with the lowest check being written out for a total of $13,860.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 RSM Classic prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Prize Money 1st $1,512,000 2nd $915,600 3rd $579,600 4th $411,600 5th $344,400 6th $304,500 7th $283,500 8th $262,500 9th $245,700 10th $228,900 11th $212,100 12th $195,300 13th $178,500 14th $161,700 15th $153,300 16th $144,900 17th $136,500 18th $128,100 19th $119,700 20th $111,300 21st $102,900 22nd $94,500 23rd $87,780 24th $81,060 25th $74,340 26th $67,620 27th $65,100 28th $62,580 29th $60,060 30th $57,540 31st $55,020 32nd $52,500 33rd $49,980 34th $47,880 35th $45,780 36th $43,680 37th $41,580 38th $39,900 39th $38,220 40th $36,540 41st $34,860 42nd $33,180 43rd $31,500 44th $29,820 45th $28,140 46th $26,460 47th $24,780 48th $23,436 49th $22,260 50th $21,588 51st $21,084 52nd $20,580 53rd $20,244 54th $19,908 55th $19,740 56th $19,572 57th $19,404 58th $19,236 59th $19,068 60th $18,900 61st $18,732 62nd $18,564 63rd $18,396 64th $18,228 65th $18,060 66th $17,892 67th $17,724 68th $17,556 69th $17,388 70th $17,220 71st $17,052 72nd $16,884 73rd $16,716 74th $16,548 75th $16,380 76th $16,212 77th $16,044 78th $15,876 79th $15,708 80th $15,540 81st $15,372 82nd $15,204 83rd $15,036 84th $14,868 85th $14,700 86th $14,532 87th $14,364 88th $14,196 89th $14,028 90th $13,860

RSM Classic Purse Has Increased 27% Since 2020

Over the last three years, the RSM Classic purse has been increasing. Since 2020, the purse has increased by almost $2 million, good for a 27% jump.

While the purse increase isn’t as high as previous tournaments, the total prize money has moved from $8.1 million to $8.4 million.

Despite the slim 3.7% increase, the RSM Classic still boasts one of the biggest purses on the fall schedule. The tournament also marks the end of the PGA Tour season. The FedEx Cup rankings will be finalized this weekend and will determine which players are exempt in signature events and which players keep their tour cards for the upcoming 2024 season.

Check out the table below to view the RSM Classic purses and winners since 2010.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) RSM Classic 2023 TBD 8,400,000 1,512,000 2022 Adam Svensson 8,100,000 1,458,000 2021 Talor Gooch 7,200,000 1,296,000 2020 Robert Streb (2) 6,600,000 1,188,000 2019 Tyler Duncan 6,600,000 1,188,000 2018 Charles Howell III 6,400,000 1,152,000 2017 Austin Cook 6,200,000 1,116,000 2016 Mackenzie Hughes 6,000,000 1,080,000 2015 Kevin Kisner 5,700,000 1,026,000 McGladrey Classic 2014 Robert Streb 5,600,000 1,008,000 2013 Chris Kirk 5,500,000 990,000 2012 Tommy Gainey 4,000,000 720,000 2011 Ben Crane 4,000,000 720,000 2010 Heath Slocum 4,000,000 $720,000.00