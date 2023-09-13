File this under the category of “Can you believe it?”

NFL running backs Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette are still free agents.

Hunt spent the last four years with the Cleveland Browns and was the 2017 NFL rushing leader.

Fournette is a Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both Hunt and Fournette are 28 years old and have over 4,000 yards career rushing in their careers.

I thought both of these players would be signed by Week 1 having avoided the preseason and training camp grind.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter speculated this week that Hunt is waiting for the right offer; his agent reportedly had four offers in the offseason.

As for Fournette, he sent a good luck tweet out to the NFL players before Week 1.

In that same tweet, he said:

“I’ll be there in a few” and ended the message with the fingers crossed emoji.

All my guys that’s playing tomorrow Goodluck, I’ll be there in a few 🤞🏽 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) September 9, 2023

It is hard to say if that is a confident declaration or wishful thinking.

Fournette is working out and ready for the call.

The notable and unfortunate Week 1 running back injury was to Ravens RB JK Dobbins who is out for the year with a torn Achilles.

Coach Harbaugh is not looking outside the current Ravens RB roster to fill his shoes with Justice Hill and Gus Edwards on the roster and Melvin Gordon on the practice squad.

The Colts are a possibility because the RB room is without Jonathan Taylor and desperately in need of some high-caliber help for rookie QB Anthony Richardson.

Either Kareem Hunt, Leonard Fournette, or Darrell Henderson HAS to be signing with the Colts, right? https://t.co/YIbGpY6Dki — Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) September 11, 2023

In the meantime, the waiting game continues for Hunt and Fournette.

