NFL News and Rumors

Running Backs Kareem Hunt And Leonard Fournette Are Still Free Agents

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Leonard-Fournette-and-Kareem-Hunt

File this under the category of “Can you believe it?”

NFL running backs Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette are still free agents.

Hunt spent the last four years with the Cleveland Browns and was the 2017 NFL rushing leader.

Fournette is a Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both Hunt and Fournette are 28 years old and have over 4,000 yards career rushing in their careers.

I thought both of these players would be signed by Week 1 having avoided the preseason and training camp grind.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter speculated this week that Hunt is waiting for the right offer; his agent reportedly had four offers in the offseason.

As for Fournette, he sent a good luck tweet out to the NFL players before Week 1.

In that same tweet, he said:

“I’ll be there in a few” and ended the message with the fingers crossed emoji.

It is hard to say if that is a confident declaration or wishful thinking.

Fournette is working out and ready for the call.

The notable and unfortunate Week 1 running back injury was to Ravens RB JK Dobbins who is out for the year with a torn Achilles.

Coach Harbaugh is not looking outside the current Ravens RB roster to fill his shoes with Justice Hill and Gus Edwards on the roster and Melvin Gordon on the practice squad.

The Colts are a possibility because the RB room is without Jonathan Taylor and desperately in need of some high-caliber help for rookie QB Anthony Richardson.

In the meantime, the waiting game continues for Hunt and Fournette.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
panthers Brady Christensen in blocking drill (1)

Panthers Roundup: OL Brady Christensen Goes On IR; Jaycee Horn Suffers ‘Serious’ Injury; Andy Dalton’s First Save

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  6min
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady
Will Tom Brady Be The Next QB Of The New York Jets?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
travis kelce taylor swift
Taylor Swift’s New Boyfriend, Travis Kelce: ChatGPT’s Relationship Predictions Including Breakup Date & Breakup Song Titles
Author image David Evans  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
MNF Sets Viewership Record In Week 1 As Jets vs. Bills Draws 22.6M Viewers
MNF Sets Viewership Record In Week 1 As Jets vs. Bills Draws 22.6M Viewers
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Who Are The Richest NFL Owners? Broncos Owner Rob Walton Tops List
Who Are The Richest NFL Owners? Broncos Owner Rob Walton Tops List
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
jordan-whitehead
How Much Did Jordan Whitehead Earn In Incentives With Three MNF Interceptions?
Author image Colin Lynch  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: Who Is The Best Team In The NFL?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
More News
Arrow to top