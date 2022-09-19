Russel Wilson praises Broncos fans after win over Texans

Broncos fans could be heard counting down the clock during the final quarter in Sunday’s victory over the Houston Texans following their side’s poor clock management during the game.

The Broncos fans decided to help their side during the final quarter on Sunday afternoon, as they could be heard counting down the play clock “5, 4, 3, 2, 1…” at the end of Denver’s 16-9 win over Houston.

Broncos quarterback Russel Wilson saw the funny side of the fans and even appreciated their help towards the end of the game:

‘”Yeah, I guess that was helpful if needed.

“I guess they do that in basketball sometimes, you know I’ve been around some basketball players and stuff like that. You know, this crowd was amazing tonight. Once again, how they were especially when the defense was out there with the game on the line — I know how hard that is as a quarterback hearing all of that noise and all that tenacity. That was great that our fans we’re really into it and just a great football crowd for sure.”

Despite picking up their first win on Sunday afternoon, there is still plenty to work on for the Broncos heading into week three. Over the first two games this season, the Denver side have struggled to get in and out of the huddle within the regulated time, as they picked up two penalties at the weekend for delaying the game as well as three false starts.

"We didn't have the success we wanted to have in three quarters, but we were able to figure it out and get the win." After sluggish start, Broncos' offense responds in key fourth-quarter moment » https://t.co/hNHGr5Cs1w pic.twitter.com/7palOQlxSO — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 19, 2022

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett knows there is plenty of work to do ahead of his sides next game.

“We’re just going to have to be sure we evaluate everything, whether it’s getting the personnel out there — or lack thereof — and making sure the plays are coming in nice and clean.

“We’ve just got to keep talking about that. I’ll talk with Russ, find out anything that I can do to help him make it better.”

The Denver Broncos take on the San Fransisco 49ers in gameweek three next Monday.