Russell Westbrook Lakers Situation Getting Worse By The Day

Jon Conahan
Russell Westbrook decided to change his agent a week ago after being represented by Thad Foucher since 2008. Westbrook entered the NBA in 2008. Most saw them as an unbreakable bond and this news was certainly a surprise to many.

With what’s going down in Los Angeles, it makes sense why Westbrook is starting to grow frustrated and decided to change agents. He doesn’t want to continue playing in Los Angeles any longer and it didn’t look like Thad Foucher was able to get a deal done.

Russell Westbrook Lakers

Thad Foucher, released a statement to ESPN last week, indicating that Russell wants out of Los Angeles.

“Now, with a possibility of a fourth trade in four years, the marketplace is telling the Lakers they must add additional value with Russell in any trade scenario. And even then, such a trade may require Russell to immediately move on from the new team via buyout.

“My belief is that this type of transaction only serves to diminish Russell’s value and his best option is to stay with the Lakers, embrace the starting role and support that Darvin Ham publicly offered. Russell is a first-ballot Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame player and will prove that again before he is retired.

“Unfortunately, irreconcilable differences exist as to his best pathway forward and we are no longer working together. I wish Russell and his family the very best.”

Will Westbrook Be A Laker Next Season?

With time ticking for the Los Angeles Lakers to make a significant move, it seems likely that they end up having Russell Westbrook on their roster once again. Although Westbrook didn’t have a great season a year ago, him getting all the blame for the Lakers’ struggles was certainly not the right thing.

He’s one of the greatest players that this game has ever seen and considering all of the injuries that they had to deal with a season ago, it’s tough to put all the blame on him. Lakers fans and the front office seem to want to put the blame on Russell, so it’s easy to see why he’s getting frustrated.

The issue for Los Angeles is going to be finding a player that they can get for him. With his contract situation, not many teams are going to be interested in making a deal for him.

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
