The Red Dragons of the Welsh Wrexham will face off on Tuesday versus the Manchester United Red Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET for an exhibition at Snapdragon Stadium.

Wrexham AFC, the team owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will be up against a youth-focused squad that will be supplemented by academy prospects for the exhibition match in July.

The last time these two clubs faced off in a competitive match was in the 1995 FA Cup. Manchester United won that game 5-2 at its home grounds of Old Trafford and should be able to produce a similar result on Tuesday in California.

The 2023 exhibition match will be televised on ESPN2.

Manchester United To Begin U.S. Summer Tour in San Diego

Manchester United will play in San Diego, California for the first time tomorrow against Wrexham AFC.

“This will be the first time the team has visited San Diego, and we are looking forward to playing in front of our passionate U.S. fans at the Snapdragon stadium,” said John Murtough, Manchester United football director. “Pre-season tours are always a great opportunity to give opportunities for our most promising young academy players to gain valuable experience in the first-team environment, and this match against Wrexham AFC is a great example of that.”

Manchester United is trying to remain undefeated during its preseason tour.

The club defeated Leeds United, 2-0 in Oslo on July 12. The club also has preseason victories over Lyon (1-0) and Arsenal (2-0) in a game that was played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday.

Wrexham AFC Is Playing In The U.S. For The First Time

Wrexham AFC plays in the EFL League Two.

Founded in 1864, Wrexham is actually the third-oldest football club in the world but has been rejuvenated of late after being purchased by McElhenney and Reynolds in 2020. Since then, the soccer team has achieved a promotion and was the subject of the 2022 documentary series, “Welcome to Wrexham.”

Wrexham AFC has put together a 1-1 record on its first-ever tour of the United States. The club lost 5-0 to Chelsea of the Premier League on Wednesday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and defeated the LA Galaxy II of the third division MLS Next Pro on Saturday.

“We’re looking forward to being able to play in the United States for the first time in the club’s history,” said Wrexham AFC manager Phil Parkinson. “The match against Manchester United is sure to be a memorable occasion at the Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego.”

Wrexham AFC will conclude its trip to the U.S. on Friday against Philadelphia Union II of MLS Next Pro at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

