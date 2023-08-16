News

Sage Steele Leaves ESPN After Settling Lawsuit

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Sage Steele

ESPN host Sage Steele has decided to leave ESPN after settling a lawsuit she filed after being disciplined for comments she made about the company’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Sage Steele Leaves ESPN After 16 Years

Steele departs ESPN after 16 years and announced the news on her Twitter.

“Life update. Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely,” Steele tweeted Tuesday. “I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter!”

In a 2021 podcast interview with former NFL QB Jay Cutler, Steele criticized the vaccination policy implemented by ESPN and Disney, calling it “sick” and “scary.”

Steele sued the company in 2022, saying ESPN pulled her from high-profile assignments and forced her to apologize for her vaccine comments. Steele argued that ESPN’s actions violated her contract and free speech rights.

Sage Steele Previously Turned Down A Settlement Worth Over Half A Million

Earlier this year, ESPN offered Steele a $501,000 settlement. Steele did not accept the offer.

“Disney and ESPN clearly admit their liability by offering to pay Sage Steele more than half a million dollars for taking away her right to free speech,” Bryan Freedman, Steele’s attorney, said. “The offer misses the point. Disney cannot purchase their employee’s constitutional rights no matter how powerful they think they are.

The former SportsCenter anchor was reportedly making $3 million annually at ESPN.

ESPN released a brief statement regarding Steele’s departure.

“ESPN and Sage Steele have mutually agreed to part ways,” spokesman Josh Krulewitz wrote. “We thank her for her many contributions over the years.”

Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To News

News
Skip Bayless

Report: Fox Unimpressed With Skip Bayless’ New Undisputed Cast

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  8h
News
NFL PUP List 2023- 3 Players That Might Be Inactive For Training Camp Start- Breece Hall
Breece Hall Expected to be Ready by Week One
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 15 2023
News
shawn marion, amare stoudemire, steve nash, leandro barbosa
Suns to Retire Shawn Marion and Amar’e Stoudamire’s Jerseys
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 13 2023
News
Jadeveon Clowney Sent Home from Cleveland Browns After Critical Comments
Ravens Reportedly Offer Contract to Jadeveon Clowney
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 12 2023
News
rachel nichols
Rachel Nichols To Join FS1’s Undisputed With Skip Bayless
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 9 2023
News
ESPN logo
ESPN To Launch ESPN BET With PENN Entertainment
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 8 2023
News
Richard Sherman on the Prime Video Thursday Night Football
Richard Sherman Joining FS1’s Undisputed With Skip Bayless
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top