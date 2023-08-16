Sage Steele Leaves ESPN After Settling Lawsuit

ESPN host Sage Steele has decided to leave ESPN after settling a lawsuit she filed after being disciplined for comments she made about the company’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Sage Steele Leaves ESPN After 16 Years

Life update.

Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely. I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter!#SteeleStrong — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) August 15, 2023

Steele departs ESPN after 16 years and announced the news on her Twitter.

“Life update. Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely,” Steele tweeted Tuesday. “I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter!”

In a 2021 podcast interview with former NFL QB Jay Cutler, Steele criticized the vaccination policy implemented by ESPN and Disney, calling it “sick” and “scary.”

Steele sued the company in 2022, saying ESPN pulled her from high-profile assignments and forced her to apologize for her vaccine comments. Steele argued that ESPN’s actions violated her contract and free speech rights.

Sage Steele Previously Turned Down A Settlement Worth Over Half A Million

Earlier this year, ESPN offered Steele a $501,000 settlement. Steele did not accept the offer.

“Disney and ESPN clearly admit their liability by offering to pay Sage Steele more than half a million dollars for taking away her right to free speech,” Bryan Freedman, Steele’s attorney, said. “The offer misses the point. Disney cannot purchase their employee’s constitutional rights no matter how powerful they think they are.

The former SportsCenter anchor was reportedly making $3 million annually at ESPN.

ESPN released a brief statement regarding Steele’s departure.

“ESPN and Sage Steele have mutually agreed to part ways,” spokesman Josh Krulewitz wrote. “We thank her for her many contributions over the years.”

Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023