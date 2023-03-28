Golf News and Rumors

Sam Burns increases career earnings by 15% with WGC Match Play win

Gia Nguyen
Fresh off of an impressive victory at the WGC-Dell Match Play, Sam Burns has increased his career earnings on the PGA Tour by 15 percent. Burns added $3.5 million to his Tour winnings, bringing his career earnings to $26.57 million.

Sam Burns is coming off the biggest win of his career at the WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas. He got his first win of the season and the fifth in his career, outplaying world No.1 Scottie Scheffler in the semi-finals before defeating Cameron Young for the win at Austin Country Club.

The 2023 WGC Match Play was a designated event on the Tour and Burns won $3.5 million, marking the highest payday in his career. With the win in Texas, Burns increases his career earnings by 15% and is on track for his most successful year yet.

Sam Burns Career Earnings Increases 15% After WGC Match Play Win

It’s been a great start for Sam Burns’ this season. He started the year off by making the cut in six of his last eight starts including four top-12 finishes or better.

With just one win, Burns drastically increased his career earnings by 15 percent. He’s fresh off of winning a $3.5 share of a record $20 million purse at the WGC-Dell Match Play.

Not only did Burns earn the biggest payout of his career but he also found a way to beat the world’s best golfers and birdied 8 of his final 10 holes in the championship round.

The win accounts for 17.5 percent of his official tournament winnings ($19.9M).

Already this year, Burns has made more in official payouts than he did in 2021 despite playing in just eight events. In the 2022 season, Burns played 24 events for a total of $7,073,986. Now in just eight tournaments, Burns is just $1.77 million away from recording new career-high earnings in a single season.

With the majority of the season still left, Burns is expected to surpass his career-high earnings by a wide margin in 2023.

WGC-Dell Match Play is Burns’ Biggest Win

Burns’ recorded his largest win of his career with a win at Austin Country Club. His total prize money was $3.5 million, which is more than double the amount of his highest payday on the Tour. His last biggest win was the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2022, where he took home $1.512 million.

Burns’ win at the WGC-Dell Match Play also catapulted him to the No.10 spot on the Official World Golf Rankings. While he had already qualified for the Masters, he moved up five spots, cracking the top 10 for the first time since May 2022.

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily.
