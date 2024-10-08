Featured

Sam Darnold Becoming Dark Horse MVP Candidate

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Sam Darnold

Once upon a time, Sam Darnold was considered at best, a journeyman backup quarterback. Some even considered him one of the biggest busts in the NFL. However, that was before he signed with the Minnesota Vikings. In an unlikely turn of events in the new NFL regular season, Darnold and the Vikings are one of the remaining undefeated teams at 5-0. What is perhaps crazier is that Darnold took over the starting job after the injury to rookie, J.J. McArthy, in the preseason and has played the best football of his entire career.

How well has played you ask? Per DraftKings, Darnold is now a dark-horse MVP candidate at +1,300 odds as of October 7th, 2024. The players currently ahead of him in terms of MVP odds are Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, C.J. Stroud, and Jayden Daniels. However, if Minnesota keeps up this undefeated streak, expect Darnold to rise in the MVP odds ladder.

Sam Darnold Emerges as Possible MVP Candidate 

Sam Darnold’s Season So Far 

While Darnold is not exactly a lock as of yet to win the MVP, he very well could win Comeback Player of the Year. So far this season, he has logged a completion percentage of 63.5 percent which is a career-best thus far, 1,111 passing yards, and 11 touchdowns to four interceptions. Darnold also leads the league in touchdown percentage of eight percent, 8.1 yards gained per pass attempt, and a passer rating of 103.4, which is another career-best.

He has been a perfect fit in the Minnesota offensive scheme and the weapons at his disposal such as Justin Jefferson have also made his life easier without missing a beat. Sam Darnold struggled a bit in the last win against his former team, the New York Jets, but still did enough to help the Vikings remain undefeated. All in all, Darnold and the Vikings have been the biggest surprise of this year.

Minnesota Has Been the Surprise of the Year 

While Sam Darnold has been impressive, Minnesota as a whole has been playing at an elite level. Their defense has been a revelation this year led by Andrew Van Ginkel and Harrison Smith. The defensive unit is currently fourth in opponents points per game (15.2) and second in opponent rushing yards per game (67.2). They also rank second in opponent rushing first down percentage (15.63 percent) and have limited some of the better running backs in the game this season such as Breece Hall and Josh Jacobs. Considering all of this, the Minnesota Vikings and Sam Darnold have continued to impress and do not look like they are going to slow down anytime soon.

Topics  
Featured News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Vikings
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold Becoming Dark Horse MVP Candidate

Author image Mathew Huff  •  4h
Featured
Scottie Barnes on Team Rookies for the NBA All Star Skills Challenge
Scottie Barnes Back at Camp After Attending to Personal Matter
Author image Mathew Huff  •  7h
Featured
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98)
Maxx Crosby Wants to Remain With Las Vegas
Author image Mathew Huff  •  7h
Featured
Scottie Barnes on Team Rookies for the NBA All Star Skills Challenge
Toronto Raptors Aware Upcoming Season Will be a “Rebuilding,” Year
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 2 2024
Featured
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)
Jahmyr Gibbs “About to Really Take Off,” Per Dan Campbell
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 2 2024
Featured
jared goff chants around metro detroit (1)
Jared Goff Sets Rare NFL Record
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 1 2024
Featured
Houston Rockets v Denver Nuggets
NBA Legend, Dikembe Mutombo, Passes Away at Age 58
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Sep 30 2024
More News
Arrow to top