Scottie Scheffler Comments on LIV Golf, “They Broke The Rules

Scottie Scheffler is among the PGA Tour players interested in whether Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford will be joining him at the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship this week.

“I’m definitely curious to see what’s going to happen,” Scheffler said about the decision.

Gooch, Hudson, and Swafford are among 11 LIV Golf players that filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

A federal judge in California is expected to make a decision on Tuesday.

Scheffler Surprised That Players Are Suing The PGA Tour

Scheffler has had a breakout season on the PGA Tour, winning four tournaments in 2022, more than any other player.

The 2022 Masters champion doesn’t believe the lawsuit will take away from his focus at TPC Southwind this week.

However, he did admit that the Saudi-backed golf league has been a hot topic among players in the clubhouse.

“It’s one of those deals where those guys kind of made their decision to go join another tour and they broke the rules and regulations of our tour and now they’re trying to sue us, which is definitely a bit frustrating. I heard that was going to happen and I know some guys aren’t surprised to see it, but I definitely am surprised to see some guys now suing us.”

No. 2 player in the world, Cameron Smith, is reportedly the latest player to join the Saudi-backed league.

U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman will hear arguments from both sides on Tuesday in San Jose, California

Scheffler Won’t Be Joining LIV Golf

Scheffler has been vocal about where he will be playing golf in the future.

While LIV Golf has offered guaranteed contracts as high as $200 million, don’t expect Scheffler to leave the tour any time soon.

Instead, the No.1 golfer in the world grew up with a dream of playing on the PGA Tour.

“For me, I feel like the PGA Tour is the best place to play,” he said. “My dream was to play on the PGA Tour. My dream was never to maximize my financial benefits. I feel very blessed and fortunate to play golf and get paid for it, so for me, I’m not looking to go out and do anything else.”x