REPORT: Cameron Smith Joins LIV Golf, Per PGA Tour Pro

Cameron Smith has reportedly signed with LIV Golf, according to fellow Australian golfer and PGA Tour pro Cameron Percy.

The 2022 British Open champion and No. 2-ranked player in the world was rumored to be among the next group of players to defect to the Saudi-backed league.

Smith isn’t the only PGA Tour player joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Percy believes that six-time PGA Tour winner Marc Leishman has also accepted a lucrative deal to leave the tour.

Percy has spoken with a number of LIV Golf players, including 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott, who called the new format “appealing”.

Now, with Smith on the LIV Golf roster, CEO Greg Norman may also be on course to form an all-Australian team.

LIV Golf Series In The Works Since 2017

After winning his first major championship, Smith neither confirmed nor denied his involvement with the Saudi-backed golf league.

Now, it seems like the LIV Golf Series has added another big name and arguably its best player on the roster.

In an interview with RSN Radio, Percy said, “Unfortunate, yeah, they’re gone.”

“I had a long conversation with Adam Scott and he was very interesting talking to about it, just where it is. He said he met with these guys (LIV) in 2017 (and) they were ready (to) do all this. So, the Tour has known for a long time that this stuff’s in the works.”

PGA Tour Players Know The Consequences of Joining LIV Golf

The PGA Tour is asking a San Francisco judge to deny an appeal for three players to participate in the FedEx Cup Playoffs at St. Jude’s this week.

The tour is arguing that Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Hudson Swafford knew the consequences of joining LIV Golf.

The three players have filed a temporary restraining order, which could help them play in the PGA Tour postseason. The FedEx Cup Playoffs offer the biggest prize pool and purse of any event.