Golf News and Rumors

Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Ranks 79th On PGA Tour Earnings List

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Ranks 79th On PGA Tour Earnings List

There’s more than one way to make money on the PGA Tour, which is true for Scottie Scheffler’s caddie Ted Scott. It’s been an absolutely historic season for Scheffler. He broke the single-season earnings record, bringing home $21 million this year.

Scheffler has not set the record in back-to-back years and his season still isn’t over yet. The Tour Championship is this weekend and Scheffler is favored to win. If that happens, he’ll add an extra $18 million in bonus cash to his season total.

Assuming Scheffler pays Scott 10 percent, his caddie will be taking home at least $2 million this season. Even though he isn’t participating in tournaments, Scott’s salary as Scheffler’s caddie would put him 79th on the PGA Tour money list this year, placing him between Matt NeSmith and Ben Griffin.

Who is Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie?

Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott started working together in late 2021.

In the golf world, Teddy Scott is one of the most famous caddies. He previously worked with Bubba Watson for nearly 15 years, helping the golf legend navigate many PGA Tour and Major Championship wins, including his Masters wins and Ryder Cup appearances.

The pair have been working together for nearly three years and Scott was a part of some of Scheffler’s biggest victories on the course, including his 2022 Masters win.

Ted Scott 79th on Money List

In 2023, Scheffler has put together one of the most successful seasons in golf ever. He set the single-season earnings high this year by bringing home over $21 million over 22 events so far.

The season isn’t done yet for Scheffler, as he prepares for the Tour Championship, the final FedEx Cup Playoff event, this weekend. There is a grand total of $75 million in bonus money available with the winner set to take home $18 million. That means Scheffler’s caddie Scott could take home up to $1.8 million.

Scott may not be playing professional golf but he’s basically on the money list this year due to Scheffler’s consistency. In fact, he’s basically a top-100 player. Scott would be 79th on the money list, sandwiched in between Matthew NeSmith and Ben Griffin.

However, his projection will grow because Scheffler is guaranteed money at the Tour Championship. Even if he finished last, Scheffler is guaranteed $500,000.

If Scheffler succeeds and wins his first-ever FedEx Cup, Scott would finish in the top 50 on the money list for at a projected $3.8 million.

Not bad for a caddie.

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
How Much Does An East Lake Golf Club Membership Cost?

How Much Does An East Lake Golf Club Membership Cost?

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  28min
Golf News and Rumors
Tour Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Tour Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
Golf News and Rumors
Scottie Scheffler Sets New Single-Season PGA Tour Earnings Record
Scottie Scheffler Sets New Single-Season PGA Tour Earnings Record
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
Golf News and Rumors
Viktor Hovland Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Wife
Viktor Hovland Net Worth, Career Earnings, PGA Tour Wins, & Wife
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 21 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Tour Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 25% Since 2021; Winner’s Share Set At $18M
Tour Championship 2023 Purse: Payouts Up 25% Since 2021; Winner’s Share Set At $18M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 21 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Who Made The Tour Championship? Top 30 Golfers in FedEx Cup Standings
Who Made The Tour Championship? Top 30 Golfers in FedEx Cup Standings
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 21 2023
Golf News and Rumors
2023 Tour Championship: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
2023 Tour Championship: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top