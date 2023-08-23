Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Ranks 79th On PGA Tour Earnings List

There’s more than one way to make money on the PGA Tour, which is true for Scottie Scheffler’s caddie Ted Scott. It’s been an absolutely historic season for Scheffler. He broke the single-season earnings record, bringing home $21 million this year.

Scheffler has not set the record in back-to-back years and his season still isn’t over yet. The Tour Championship is this weekend and Scheffler is favored to win. If that happens, he’ll add an extra $18 million in bonus cash to his season total.

Assuming Scheffler pays Scott 10 percent, his caddie will be taking home at least $2 million this season. Even though he isn’t participating in tournaments, Scott’s salary as Scheffler’s caddie would put him 79th on the PGA Tour money list this year, placing him between Matt NeSmith and Ben Griffin.

Who is Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie?

Scottie Scheffler and Ted Scott started working together in late 2021.

In the golf world, Teddy Scott is one of the most famous caddies. He previously worked with Bubba Watson for nearly 15 years, helping the golf legend navigate many PGA Tour and Major Championship wins, including his Masters wins and Ryder Cup appearances.

The pair have been working together for nearly three years and Scott was a part of some of Scheffler’s biggest victories on the course, including his 2022 Masters win.

Ted Scott 79th on Money List

In 2023, Scheffler has put together one of the most successful seasons in golf ever. He set the single-season earnings high this year by bringing home over $21 million over 22 events so far.

The season isn’t done yet for Scheffler, as he prepares for the Tour Championship, the final FedEx Cup Playoff event, this weekend. There is a grand total of $75 million in bonus money available with the winner set to take home $18 million. That means Scheffler’s caddie Scott could take home up to $1.8 million.

Scott may not be playing professional golf but he’s basically on the money list this year due to Scheffler’s consistency. In fact, he’s basically a top-100 player. Scott would be 79th on the money list, sandwiched in between Matthew NeSmith and Ben Griffin.

However, his projection will grow because Scheffler is guaranteed money at the Tour Championship. Even if he finished last, Scheffler is guaranteed $500,000.

If Scheffler succeeds and wins his first-ever FedEx Cup, Scott would finish in the top 50 on the money list for at a projected $3.8 million.

Not bad for a caddie.

