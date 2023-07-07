UFC News and Rumors

Sean O’Malley: ‘Henry Cejudo’s Done for Good’ After Shoulder Injury

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Sean O'Malley UFC 280

Sean O’Malley, a rising star in the UFC, recently commented on Henry Cejudo’s withdrawal from his fight against Marlon Vera at UFC 292. Cejudo, a former two-division champion, pulled out of the fight due to a shoulder injury. O’Malley believes that Cejudo is done with fighting for good and that no one really cared about his return.

Cejudo’s return to the UFC

Cejudo came out of retirement earlier this year to fight Aljamain Sterling at UFC 287. Unfortunately, he was not successful in his comeback and lost the fight via split decision. Cejudo was scheduled to fight Marlon Vera at UFC 292, but he withdrew from the fight due to a shoulder injury.

O’Malley’s comments on Cejudo’s retirement

O’Malley recently commented on Cejudo’s withdrawal from the fight and his future in the UFC. In an episode of The TimboSugar Show, he said,

“I think Henry is done for good. He’s retired, not coming back. He tried to come back, no one really cared.”

O’Malley’s thoughts on Cejudo’s injury

O’Malley also commented on Cejudo’s shoulder injury and how it might affect his future in the UFC. In the same episode of The TimboSugar Show, he said,

“I wonder who ‘Chito’s’ gonna get,” “‘Chito’ called out Petr [Yan]. [That] would be sweet. That would have been so sweet. I beat ‘Aljo’ then it would have been ‘Chito’ or Henry in December in Vegas probably, would have been a title defense. That would have been f**king epic.”

“I think what actually happened is Dana said, ‘Hey, Henry. Be careful though, you go out there and beat ‘Chito’ you have to fight Sean.’ And I think he said, ‘Oh! My shoulder!’ I think this. Henry’s done for good. He’s done. He’s retired, not coming back. He tried to come back. No one really cared. He got paid a little bit of money.”

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley UFC 290

Sean O’Malley is set to take on Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 for the bantamweight championship in the biggest fight of O’Malley’s career, a fight that he has been looking forward to ever since defeating former champ Petr Yan at UFC 280 in October 2022. He has refrained from fighting any other top contenders in the bantamweight division because he knew he was next in line for a title shot.

Meanwhile, the current bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling just took on the former two-division champ Henry Cejudo and fought for a grueling 25 minutes just back in May and now has to make a quick turnaround, one of the quickest in championship history, to defend his title against the No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Jake Paul to Bet on Nate Diaz to Beat Chimaev at 10-1 Odds at UFC 279

Jake Paul Wants Conor McGregor Next After Nate Diaz

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  53min
UFC News and Rumors
121_Aljamain_Sterling
Aljamain Sterling: Sean O’Malley Title Fight at UFC 292 is ‘Against My Will’
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  1h
UFC News and Rumors
Tai Tuivasa Career Earnings
Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov Booked for UFC 293 in Sydney
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
UFC 217: Montreal Media Day with Georges St-Pierre
Georges St-Pierre set to compete in December on UFC Fight Pass
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 290
How to Watch UFC 290: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  5h
UFC News and Rumors
brandon moreno
UFC 290: Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  6h
UFC News and Rumors
Alexander Volkanovski
UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  6h
More News
Arrow to top