Sean O’Malley: ‘Henry Cejudo’s Done for Good’ After Shoulder Injury

Sean O’Malley, a rising star in the UFC, recently commented on Henry Cejudo’s withdrawal from his fight against Marlon Vera at UFC 292. Cejudo, a former two-division champion, pulled out of the fight due to a shoulder injury. O’Malley believes that Cejudo is done with fighting for good and that no one really cared about his return.

Cejudo’s return to the UFC

Cejudo came out of retirement earlier this year to fight Aljamain Sterling at UFC 287. Unfortunately, he was not successful in his comeback and lost the fight via split decision. Cejudo was scheduled to fight Marlon Vera at UFC 292, but he withdrew from the fight due to a shoulder injury.

O’Malley’s comments on Cejudo’s retirement

O’Malley recently commented on Cejudo’s withdrawal from the fight and his future in the UFC. In an episode of The TimboSugar Show, he said,

“I think Henry is done for good. He’s retired, not coming back. He tried to come back, no one really cared.”

O’Malley’s thoughts on Cejudo’s injury

O’Malley also commented on Cejudo’s shoulder injury and how it might affect his future in the UFC. In the same episode of The TimboSugar Show, he said,

“I wonder who ‘Chito’s’ gonna get,” “‘Chito’ called out Petr [Yan]. [That] would be sweet. That would have been so sweet. I beat ‘Aljo’ then it would have been ‘Chito’ or Henry in December in Vegas probably, would have been a title defense. That would have been f**king epic.”

“I think what actually happened is Dana said, ‘Hey, Henry. Be careful though, you go out there and beat ‘Chito’ you have to fight Sean.’ And I think he said, ‘Oh! My shoulder!’ I think this. Henry’s done for good. He’s done. He’s retired, not coming back. He tried to come back. No one really cared. He got paid a little bit of money.”

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley UFC 290

Sean O’Malley is set to take on Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 for the bantamweight championship in the biggest fight of O’Malley’s career, a fight that he has been looking forward to ever since defeating former champ Petr Yan at UFC 280 in October 2022. He has refrained from fighting any other top contenders in the bantamweight division because he knew he was next in line for a title shot.

Meanwhile, the current bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling just took on the former two-division champ Henry Cejudo and fought for a grueling 25 minutes just back in May and now has to make a quick turnaround, one of the quickest in championship history, to defend his title against the No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley.