Seattle Mariners make the playoffs for the first time since 2001

The Seattle Mariners are in the Major League Baseball playoffs for the first time since their magical 2001 regular season. On Friday, the Mariners defeated the Oakland Athletics 2-1. As a result, Seattle will be getting one of the three wildcard spots in the American League when the postseason is about to commence on Friday, October 7.

Inside Playoff-Clinching Win

The Mariners advanced to the postseason thanks to a walk off home run in the ninth inning by Mariners pinch hitter Cal Raleigh of Cullowhee, North Carolina. The second-year catcher hit his 28th career home run as he came into the game for fellow Mariners catcher Luis Torrens of Valencia, Venezuela. The ninth inning dinger by Raleigh came with two out and was off of Athletics relief pitcher Domingo Acevedo.

Canadian Matt Brash of Kingston, Ontario picked up the win. The rookie righthander won his fourth game of the season. Brash began the year as a starter. He struggled in that role as he had an earned run average of 7.65 in five starts. Brash then was demoted to AAA where he played with the Tacoma Rainiers for a month. When Brash returned to the Mariners at the beginning of July, he was much more effective as he had an earned run average of 2.51 in 32 games.

Last time Mariners were postseason bound

Seattle last made the Major League Baseball playoffs in 2001. Twenty-one years ago they had a record of 116 wins and 46 losses for a spectacular winning percentage of .716. Seattle’s 116 wins were tied for the most by one team in Major League Baseball history, as the Chicago Cubs had 116 wins in 1906. However, despite the fantastic 2001 regular season, the Mariners lost in five games to the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

Where do the Mariners stand?

Seattle is currently at 86 wins and 70 losses. They are one of three wildcard teams that have made the postseason in the American League, joining the Toronto Blue Jays (88-69), and the Tampa Bay Rays (86-71).