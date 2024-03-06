Senators trade Vladimir Tarasenko to Panthers

The Ottawa Senators have traded right winger Vladimir Tarasenko of Yaroslavl, Russia to the Florida Panthers according to Rogers Sportsnet on Wednesday. In exchange, the Senators will receive a conditional fourth round pick in 2024 and a third round pick in 2025. If the Panthers win the Stanley Cup this season, the conditional fourth round pick in 2024 will become a third round pick in 2026. The Panthers are Tarasenko’s fourth National Hockey League team following 11 seasons with the St. Louis Blues from 2012 to 2023, one season with the New York Rangers in 2022-23, and one season with the Ottawa Senators in 2023-24.

2023-24 NHL Statistics

In 57 games with the Senators this season, Tarasenko had 17 goals and 24 assists for 41 points. He is a +13 with 12 penalty minutes, eight power play points, four game-winning goals, 116 shots on goal, four faceoff wins, 30 blocked shots, 54 hits, 16 takeaways and 13 giveaways.

Tarasenko’s most notable game this season came on December 5 in a 6-2 Senators win over the New York Rangers. He had two goals and one assist for three points.

Four-time All-Star

Tarasenko has participated in four NHL All-Star Games. He represented the Blues for three straight seasons from 2015 to 2017, and again in 2023. In 2015-16, Tarasenko had a career-high 40 goals.

Stanley Cup Champion

Tarasenko won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019. This was the very first Stanley Cup title in the history of the Blues organization. During the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs, Tarasenko led all players with 90 shots on goal in the postseason. He also had 11 goals and six assists for 17 points, and was a -5, with four penalty minutes, five power-play goals, two game-winning goals, eight blocked shots, 50 hits, 14 takeaways, and 13 giveaways.

World Junior Champion

Tarasenko won a gold medal with Russia at the 2011 World Junior Hockey Championships in Buffalo, New York. Russia beat Canada 5-3 in the gold medal game. Tarasenko was second in the tournament in scoring with 11 points (four goals and seven assists).