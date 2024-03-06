NHL News and Rumors

Senators trade Vladimir Tarasenko to Panthers

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_18016827_168396541_lowres-2

The Ottawa Senators have traded right winger Vladimir Tarasenko of Yaroslavl, Russia to the Florida Panthers according to Rogers Sportsnet on Wednesday. In exchange, the Senators will receive a conditional fourth round pick in 2024 and a third round pick in 2025. If the Panthers win the Stanley Cup this season, the conditional fourth round pick in 2024 will become a third round pick in 2026. The Panthers are Tarasenko’s fourth National Hockey League team following 11 seasons with the St. Louis Blues from 2012 to 2023, one season with the New York Rangers in 2022-23, and one season with the Ottawa Senators in 2023-24.

2023-24 NHL Statistics

In 57 games with the Senators this season, Tarasenko had 17 goals and 24 assists for 41 points. He is a +13 with 12 penalty minutes, eight power play points, four game-winning goals, 116 shots on goal, four faceoff wins, 30 blocked shots, 54 hits, 16 takeaways and 13 giveaways.

Tarasenko’s most notable game this season came on December 5 in a 6-2 Senators win over the New York Rangers. He had two goals and one assist for three points.

Four-time All-Star

Tarasenko has participated in four NHL All-Star Games. He represented the Blues for three straight seasons from 2015 to 2017, and again in 2023. In 2015-16, Tarasenko had a career-high 40 goals.

Stanley Cup Champion

Tarasenko won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019. This was the very first Stanley Cup title in the history of the Blues organization. During the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs, Tarasenko led all players with 90 shots on goal in the postseason. He also had 11 goals and six assists for 17 points, and was a -5, with four penalty minutes, five power-play goals, two game-winning goals, eight blocked shots, 50 hits, 14 takeaways, and 13 giveaways.

World Junior Champion

Tarasenko won a gold medal with Russia at the 2011 World Junior Hockey Championships in Buffalo, New York. Russia beat Canada 5-3 in the gold medal game. Tarasenko was second in the tournament in scoring with 11 points (four goals and seven assists).

 

Topics  
Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22694412_168396541_lowres-2

Alexander Nylander notches first NHL hat trick

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators
Predators defenseman Roman Josi named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Weekend Schedule
Auston Matthews named NHL Player of the Month for February `
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 4 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov records sixth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 4 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21963285_168396541_lowres-2
Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson out for the season with shoulder surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 4 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22181053_168396541_lowres-2
Kyle Palmieri registers his third career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 4 2024
NHL News and Rumors
nhl panthers blank red wings (1)
NHL Fans Watch Florida Panthers Face Wash Detroit Red Wings During Possible Eastern Conference First-Round Playoff Matchup
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 2 2024
More News
Arrow to top