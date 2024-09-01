Tennis News and Rumors

Seven Americans in the fourth round of the 2024 US Open

Jeremy Freeborn
Coco Gauff

The fourth round of the 2024 United States Open gets underway on Sunday. There are seven Americans left in the singles draws. There are four American men left and three American women left. The American men remaining are 12th seed Taylor Fritz of Rancho Santa Fe, California, the 14th seed Tommy Paul of Voorhees Township, New Jersey, the 20th seed Frances Tiafoe of Hyattsville, Maryland, and Brandon Nakashima of San Diego, California. The three American women left are the third seed Coco Gauff of Atlanta, Georgia, the sixth seed Jeesica Pegula of Buffalo, New York. and the 13th seed Emma Navarro of New York City, New York.

American Men

Tiafoe and Nakashima both won their third round matches via upsets. Tiafoe beat fellow American and 13th seed Ben Shelton of Atlanta, Georgia, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 in a five set thriller on Friday afternoon at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Nakashima, upset the 18th seed and 2024 Wimbledon semifinalist Lorenzo Mussetti of Italy, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6. Next up for Tiafoe is Australian Alexei Popyrin, the 28th seed, while Nakashima will face the fourth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany.

Fritz and Paul both won as favourites. Fritz beat Francisco Comesana of Italy 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Paul beat Canadian Gabriel Diallo 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 7-6. Fritz plays the eighth seed Casper Ruud of Norway next, and Paul plays world number one Jannik Sinner of Italy.

American Women

Pegula defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain 6-3, 6-3 in the third round and will now face the 18th seed Diana Shnaider of Russia. Gauff defeated three-time grand slam semifinalist and 27th seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in round three. Svitolina made the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2019 and 2023, and the semifinals of the United States Open in 2023. Navarro also beat a Ukrainian in the third round. She defeated Marta Kostyuk, the 19th seed, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Navarro will next play Gauff in an intriguing all-American fourth round battle on Sunday.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
