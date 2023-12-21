NFL News and Rumors

Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife

Dan Girolamo
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen

Shane Steichen is having a terrific first season as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Below, we explore Shane Steichen’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Shane Steichen Contract And Salary

On February 14, 2023, Steichen was hired as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Steichen signed a six-year deal to become coach. The estimated base salary is rumored to be between $4 million to $6 million.

Shane Steichen Net Worth

Shane Steichen stands with a helmet in his hand.
Shane Steichen, center, poses for photos with Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay, left, and General Manager Chris Ballard after a press conference Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 announcing that Steichen is the new Indianapolis Colts Head Coach. Shane Steichen Is The New Indianapolis Colts Head Coach

Before becoming the Colts coach, Steichen had an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Most of Steichen’s net worth can be attributed to his 12 years in the NFL as a coach.

Steichen also served as an offensive assistant at the University of Louisville in 2010 for one season.

Shane Steichen Head Coaching Record

Heading into the Colts’ Week 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons, Steichen holds an overall record of 8-6.

Steichen will be in consideration for Coach of the Year and may even win if the Colts make the playoffs. The Colts’ over-under heading into 2023 was 6.5 wins. Indianapolis already has eight wins and holds the seventh and final seed in the AFC Playoff Picture.

Steichen has been doing this with Gardner Minshew under center, who replaced Anthony Richardson after the star rookie needed season-ending surgery earlier this season.

Steichen is best known for his time as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles (2021-2022). Backed by one of the best offenses in the league, Philadelphia reached the Super Bowl, where they fell to the Chiefs by a score of 38-35.

Steichen coached for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2011-2012, 2014-2020) and Cleveland Browns (2013).

Shane Steichen Wife

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is now the head coach of the Colts.
Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen looks on during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Steichen and his wife, Nina, have a son, Hudson, and a daughter, Stella.

Colts NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top