Shane Steichen is having a terrific first season as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Below, we explore Shane Steichen’s contract, salary, net worth, head coaching record, and wife.

Shane Steichen Contract And Salary

The #Colts are giving new coach Shane Steichen a 6-year deal, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2023

On February 14, 2023, Steichen was hired as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Steichen signed a six-year deal to become coach. The estimated base salary is rumored to be between $4 million to $6 million.

Shane Steichen Net Worth

Before becoming the Colts coach, Steichen had an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Most of Steichen’s net worth can be attributed to his 12 years in the NFL as a coach.

Steichen also served as an offensive assistant at the University of Louisville in 2010 for one season.

Shane Steichen Head Coaching Record

Shane Steichen is going to win a Super Bowl at some point in his coaching career. pic.twitter.com/gvxwpkPkB7 — Luke Arcaini (@ArcainiLuke) December 17, 2023

Heading into the Colts’ Week 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons, Steichen holds an overall record of 8-6.

Steichen will be in consideration for Coach of the Year and may even win if the Colts make the playoffs. The Colts’ over-under heading into 2023 was 6.5 wins. Indianapolis already has eight wins and holds the seventh and final seed in the AFC Playoff Picture.

Steichen has been doing this with Gardner Minshew under center, who replaced Anthony Richardson after the star rookie needed season-ending surgery earlier this season.

Steichen is best known for his time as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles (2021-2022). Backed by one of the best offenses in the league, Philadelphia reached the Super Bowl, where they fell to the Chiefs by a score of 38-35.

Steichen coached for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2011-2012, 2014-2020) and Cleveland Browns (2013).

Shane Steichen Wife

Steichen and his wife, Nina, have a son, Hudson, and a daughter, Stella.