Sierra Leone FA Investigates Final Scorelines of 95-0 and 91-1

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) is investigating two first division soccer games that ended 95-0 and 91-1. Sierra Leone’s football governing body is conducting interviews with officials and players from two Eastern Regional Super 10 League matches: Kahula Rangers 95-0 Lumbenbu United and Gulf FC 91-1 Koquima Lebanon.

Furthermore, SLFA officials said that these two final scorelines were ‘impractical’ and guaranteed ‘zero tolerance’ of existent match fixing.

Per The Athletic, the full statement reads: “In compliance with FIFA and CAF rules against match manipulation or anything of sort, SLFA maintains zero tolerance. The general public is therefore assured that the said matter will be thoroughly investigated, and anyone found culpable will face the full force of the law.”

Unless corruption was involved, no soccer team can be this horrible. Both score lines are suspicious, needless to say. Any win by 10 or more goals has to be called into question.

The SLFA was founded in 1923. The association has been affiliated with FIFA since 1960, and their affiliation with CAF dates back to 1967. Will this become the largest investigation they’ve ever conducted?

Other High-Scoring Soccer Matches | Sierra Leone FA Investigations

Blowout wins by over 90 goals are unheard of in soccer. Though, wins by double-digits have occurred in the past. Arbroath defeated Bon Accord 36-0 in 1885.

Even by today’s standards, that scoreline is ridiculous. Also, AS Adema beat Stade Olympique L’Emyrne 149-0 in 2002. It was by far the most absurd soccer match ever played.

According to ESPN, the Stade Olympique l’Emyrne players scored on their own goal in a form of protest against the referees. All 149 goals were kicked by them.

The Malagasy Football Federation suspended coach Zaka Ratsarazaka for three years. And four of the players were banned until the end of the season. To this day, this match remains in the Guinness Book of Records as the highest scoreline ever recorded in the history of soccer.

More incidences of corruption and controversy in soccer

Corruption in soccer is nothing new. In May 2015, the FBI arrested a total of 14 FIFA officials in the United States for “rampant, systemic and deeply-rooted” corruption. Then, an additional 16 more officials were charged later that same year. The integrity of the sport is most important.

Not to mention, back in 2013, several soccer fans disagreed with FIFA’s decision to award Qatar the honor of hosting the 2022 World Cup. On top of ignoring human rights violations and high costs, FIFA executives have been accused of accepting bribes from Qatari bid committee members. Other news articles about the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) are on the main page.