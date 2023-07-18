Golf News and Rumors

Singer Niall Horan Shows Off His Golf Skills At The Open Club Challenge

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Niall Horan

Niall Horan, 29, is a man of many talents.

Besides being a musician (and former member of the hit band One Direction), songwriter, performer, and the winning judge on the recent season of The Voice, he is also an avid golfer and good friend of his Irish countryman PGA golfer Rory McIlroy.

He showed off his skills when he visited The Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on Tuesday two days before the tournament begins on Thursday, July 20.

For Sky Sports, he took the club challenge and was very close to pinpoint accuracy using an eight iron to hit the ball 95 yards.

His swing looks good, and he tried the challenge two times trying to get the 95-yard distance on the dot.

Check it out.

@niallsxpetal niall plays the all club challenge at the open golf tournament in liverpool and he’s playing quite well! #niallhoranvids #niallhoran #niall #theshowniallhoran #theshow #golf #theopen #golfchallenge ♬ original sound – kaylee

Niall said that his clubs go with him when he is on the road, and golf is an important way for him to unwind while he is touring.

“When I’m on tour, I play a lot but when I’m in promotional album cycle, I don’t get to play as much as I’d like to. When we’re on tour, I’m trying to play most days, the clubs go everywhere, they’re under the tour bus. Depending on what city I’m in, I’ll see what courses are around and most of the tour gets booked around golf – that’s not even a lie.”

Watch The Open on USA and NBC according to the following schedule:

Thursday, July 20: 4 a.m.-3 p.m. (USA)
Friday, July 21: 4 a.m.-3 p.m. (USA)
Saturday, July 22: 5-7 a.m. (USA); 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, July 23: 4-7 a.m. (USA); 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC)

Golf Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Steph Curry at American Century Championship

Video: Stephen Curry Makes Hole-In-One At Celebrity Golf Tournament

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 15 2023
Golf News and Rumors
How Much Does A Royal Liverpool Golf Club Membership Cost?
How Much Does A Royal Liverpool Golf Club Membership Cost? RLGC Membership Fees, Amenities, & Rules
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  6h
Golf News and Rumors
Genesis Scottish Open 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Genesis Scottish Open 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 11 2023
Golf News and Rumors
When Is The 2023 British Open? Odds, Start Time, Schedule, & TV Schedule
When Is The 2023 British Open? Odds, Start Time, Schedule, & TV Schedule
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 11 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Genesis Scottish Open 2023 Purse- Prize Money & Payouts Up 12.5% in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $1.62M
Genesis Scottish Open 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 12.5% in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $1.62M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 10 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Allisen Corpuz Earns Biggest Payout In Women’s Golf History With 2023 U.S. Open Win
Allisen Corpuz Earns Biggest Payout In Women’s Golf History With 2023 U.S. Open Win
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 10 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Matthew Wolff
Matthew Wolff Calls Brooks Koepka’s Comments ‘Heartbreaking’
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top