Niall Horan, 29, is a man of many talents.

Besides being a musician (and former member of the hit band One Direction), songwriter, performer, and the winning judge on the recent season of The Voice, he is also an avid golfer and good friend of his Irish countryman PGA golfer Rory McIlroy.

He showed off his skills when he visited The Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on Tuesday two days before the tournament begins on Thursday, July 20.

For Sky Sports, he took the club challenge and was very close to pinpoint accuracy using an eight iron to hit the ball 95 yards.

His swing looks good, and he tried the challenge two times trying to get the 95-yard distance on the dot.

Check it out.

Niall said that his clubs go with him when he is on the road, and golf is an important way for him to unwind while he is touring.

“When I’m on tour, I play a lot but when I’m in promotional album cycle, I don’t get to play as much as I’d like to. When we’re on tour, I’m trying to play most days, the clubs go everywhere, they’re under the tour bus. Depending on what city I’m in, I’ll see what courses are around and most of the tour gets booked around golf – that’s not even a lie.”

Watch The Open on USA and NBC according to the following schedule:

Thursday, July 20: 4 a.m.-3 p.m. (USA)

Friday, July 21: 4 a.m.-3 p.m. (USA)

Saturday, July 22: 5-7 a.m. (USA); 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, July 23: 4-7 a.m. (USA); 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC)

