Six 2023 NFL Teams With Week 7 Byes

Wendi Oliveros
Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season is a busy one.

In addition to exciting games, there are also a lot of teams who have a bye week.

Those six teams on bye are as follows:

1. Carolina Panthers, 0-6, 4th place NFC South

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are the last winless team in the NFL.

They will use the bye week to transition playcalling duties from head coach Frank Reich to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

The Panthers host the Texans in Week 8 on October 29 at 1:00 PM EDT.

2. Cincinnati Bengals, 3-3, 3rd place AFC North

The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a slow start but are quietly putting the pieces together.

As always, the AFC North is a tight one; the Ravens are in first place at 4-2 so the Bengals are in the thick of things.

The Bengals have a huge test awaiting them in Week 8 as they travel to San Francisco to take on the 5-1 49ers at 4:25 PM EDT on October 29.

3. Dallas Cowboys, 4-2, 2nd place NFC East

Dallas Cowboys logo

The Dallas Cowboys are one game behind the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

After defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Week 6, the Cowboys host the other Los Angeles team, the 3-3 Rams in Week 8 at 1:00 PM EDT on October 29.

4. Houston Texans, 3-3, Tied – 2nd place AFC South

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are .500 under rookie head coach and former Texans player DeMeco Ryans.

They travel to Carolina in Week 8 to take on the 0-6 Panthers at 1:00 PM EDT on October 29.

5. New York Jets, 3-3, 3rd place AFC East

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in drills with quarterback Zach Wilson

Obviously, the New York Jets are not who or what people expected in the preseason, but they are hanging tough.

At 3-3, they remain competitive should a certain future Hall of Fame quarterback make his way back from injured reserve.

The Jets will engage in the Battle of New York against the 1-5 New York Giants at 1:00 PM EDT on October 29.

6. Tennessee Titans, 2-4, 3rd place AFC South

Tennessee Titans

The Titans are just one game out of second place (behind Houston and Indianapolis who are 3-3.)

They will host the 3-3 Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 at 1:00 PM EDT on October 29.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

