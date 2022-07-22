Sixers looking to build new $1.3 billion arena

The Philadelphia 76ers announced a plan that will have them build a new $1.3 billion dollar arena around the year 2031. They are looking at to build this in Center City, Philadelphia, by The Fashion District. It’s an interesting decision from the 76ers’ persepctive, but it’s likely that they want to have their own arena and not share it with the Philadelphia Flyers.

76ers New Arena

Josh Harris, 76ers Managing Partner, had the following to say

“The Philadelphia 76ers are a storied Philadelphia institution with a proven track record of investing in their community. That’s why we’re committed to building a world-class home in the heart of the City and creating a privately funded arena that strengthens ties within the local community through investments that prioritize equity, inclusivity and accessibility,” said Josh Harris, 76ers Managing Partner. “David Adelman shares our vision for ensuring that the new arena is an anchoring force in the local community, creating well-paying jobs and economic opportunities for those who need them most.”

It’s an excellent idea from the Philadelphia 76ers’ managing partner that he’s looking to get the community involved with this plan. Allowing new job opportunities for citizens in Philadelphia is going to help the city out immensely.

On top of that, the 76ers are hoping to make some noise throughout the next few years come playoff time. With the added editions of PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, and others, the 76ers have all that it takes to win an NBA title with Joel Embiid and James Harden. With a good chance of Tyrese Maxey continuing to play elite basketball, the Sixers find themselves in a good spot.

The biggest thing for Philadelphia next season is going to be making sure that they can find a way to stay healthy come playoff time. That has been a major issue throughout Joel Embiid’s career and if he can’t find a way to stay healthy, Philadelphia isn’t likely to make much noise when it matters most.