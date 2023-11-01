Skims Men Launch Makes Millions Per Minute After NBA Partnership

Kim Kardashian continues to make moves with her shapewear brand, as SKIMS recently became the official underwear partner of the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball.

The underwear line recently received a $4 billion valuation in July. Last week, SKIMS released it’s first-ever men’s collection with several stars, including NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

On Monday, the NBA and SKIMS announced its multiyear partnership.

“Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent,” said Kardashian, the co-founder and creative director of the SKIMS brand.

SKIMS Becomes Official Underwear Partner of NBA

SKIMS launched its men’s collection on October 26.

Less than four days later, the NBA and SKIMS announced a multiyear partnership. The underwear line has established itself as a top sportswear competitor for men.

As part of the deal, SKIMS will receive increased media exposure on the league’s platforms and on-court virtual ads during the national broadcast for NBA and WNBA games.

The NBA and Skims will also look to collaborate at the league’s signature events like NBA All-Star Weekend and the first inaugural in-season tournament. So far, the men’s line introduced boxers, briefs, and basic clothing like t-shirts and long sleeves.

The men’s launch reportedly made millions of dollars immediately after the launch, selling over 25,000 orders within the first 5 minutes.

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stars In Skim

Skims strategically signed NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the underwear line in their first men’s campaign. Glilgeous-Alexander was joined by the NFL’s Nick Bosa and soccer star Neymar Jr.

The brand focuses on comfort and introduces a style that everyone can enjoy. The partnership is highly supported by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

“SKIMS has quickly become one of our most culturally influential brands,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “We look forward to bringing NBA fans and SKIMS users unique experiences, new offerings, and premium products through our partnership.