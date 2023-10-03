NFL News and Rumors

SNF Viewership Up 53% Among Teenage Girls With Taylor Swift In Attendance

Gia Nguyen
Key Highlights:

  • New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs was the most-watched Sunday Night game since Super Bowl LVII
  • Jets vs. Chiefs peaked at 29.4 million viewers on Sunday
  • Viewership was up 53% among teenage girls and 22% overall
  • NBC cut to Taylor Swift at least 17 times during the Jets vs. Chiefs broadcast

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift over the last few weeks.

It seems like the NFL has gone all in on the Swift and Kelce combo and for good reason.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets averaged 27 million viewers. It was the most watched Sunday Night Football game since Super Bowl LVII, and of course, it was a game that Taylor Swift attended.

It was a close game that came down to the wire as the Kansas City Chiefs pulled out a 23-20 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Not only did millions of fans tune in but it was a star-studded event in New York with celebrities like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Hugh Jackman, and more joining the popstar in attendance.

New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs Averaged 27 Million Viewers

Viewership for the Sunday Night Football game was up by 22 percent year-over-year.

According to NBC, the game drew a lot of attention due to the attendance of Taylor Swift.

The game audience peaked at 29.4 million viewers in the second quarter. While the final figures won’t be released until Tuesday, it was evident that the game drew more eyes beyond traditional fans.

“The game drew added national attention due to the attendance of pop star Taylor Swift,” NBC said, calling Sunday’s contest the most-watched pro football game of this season so far.

In fact, the Chiefs vs. Jets game averaged 27 million viewers, making it the most-watched Sunday Night Football game since the Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift Effect In Full Force at MetLife

Nielsen data released that there was definitely an effect by Swift and her new budding romance with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.

Due to Swift’s attendance, the NFL saw an increase in viewership by teenage girls. Compared to the last three weeks for the NFL, “Sunday Night Football” saw an increase in demographics for girls aged 12 to 17 by 53%, women 18 to 24 by 24%, and women older than 35 by 34%.

Swifties got what they were looking for, as the network panned to Swift at nearly every opportunity.

During the game, there were at least 17 cuts to Swift in the VIP box with her celebrity friends.

NFL News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Arrow to top