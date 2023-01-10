Sony Open 2023: Waialae Country Club Course Preview

The PGA Tour continues in Hawaii this week, as the 2023 Sony Open kicks off at the Waialae Country Club in Oahu.

The Sony Open will feature the first full field of the 2023 season, however, it is a very thin field at Waialae this year. With only a par 70, the Waialae is wide open, giving anyone in the field a chance to win. Rather than heavy hitters, the Waialae demands more accuracy and skill from players with tight narrow fairways.

Continue reading for more information on the Waialae Country Club Course.

Sony Open 2023

The 2023 Sony Open generally lacks star power in the field, meaning the event is typically wide open. While Hideki Matsuyama returns to defend his title, the field has only a handful of star-caliber players, including Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel, and Tom Kim.

Most courses on the tour reward long hitters, however, Waialae is one of the courses on the tour that commends accuracy. Players that are able to keep the ball in play have an enormous advantage.

Coming from last week’s Kapalua, Waialae could not be more different. Instead of wide gaping fairways, Waialae will feature much tighter landing spots.

With little data to reference this season, players’ histories at the course will be even more critical.

Waialae Country Club Course Preview

A classic Raynor design, the Waialae golf course is a par 70 that comes in at 7,044 yards. While it comes in well under the PGA Tour average, the course demands driving accuracy rather than distance.

The Waialae is home to one of the longest-held tournaments on the PGA Tour. In fact, every Hawaii Open has been played here since 1965. The course features stunning ocean views, especially in the front nine. It’s one of the most demanding courses from tee to green with well-placed fairway bunkers and a few forced carries over deep ravines.

Off the tee, golfers will see narrow corridors and plenty of doglegs to work around.

The Waialae is a true position-based course; players must be great with their ironwork. Players will also need to be able to control their shorts irons, as the course won’t let them attack from the long-range or short wedges.

Compared to the Kapalua, the field will also have to adjust to the lack of elevation. Waialae Country Club is very flat and is not a demanding walk.

Players will also need to be comfortable on the bermudagrass greens. The putting surfaces will be slightly larger than the TOUR averages, meaning players can get hot with their putter from at least the 10-15 foot range.