The PGA Tour will be stopping at the Waialae Country Club this weekend for the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii. Originally known as the Hawaiian Open, the tournament has been an official PGA Tour event since 1965.

The Waialae Country Club is a private club that was founded in 1927. Like most private clubs on the Tour, it’s not easy to become a member. The Waialae isn’t open to the public but fans can still find ways to play on the championship golf course by booking stays with different resorts on the island.

Sony Open 2024: Waialae Country Club Membership

The Waialae Country Club has quickly become a destination for golfers and socialites. The club hosts a few high-profile events every year, including the Sony Open, which brings some of the best golfers in the world to the course.

The Waialae Country Club was designed by Seth Raynor, who created a championship golf masterpiece for the club. As an architect, Raynor was known for his use of natural features and strategic design elements. The Waialae is not only challenging but it’s also one of the more memorable courses on the Tour.

While the course isn’t open to the public, there are still ways to secure tee times on the course. Some resorts offer complimentary rounds when booking a stay in Hawaii. However, fans looking into membership fees should expect to pay a hefty amount.

The information isn’t public but the initiation fee to join Waialae Country Club is an estimated $30,00 to $100,000 while the annual dues run approximately $10,000 to $30,000.

Waialae Country Club Amenities

The Waialae County Club isn’t just known for its course, there are a lot of amenities to satisfy its members.

The club also has both clay and hard surface tennis courts, swimming pools, fitness centers, and a number of fine dining options.

Throughout the year, the club puts on various parties and social events for its members.

There are likely at least two different membership options, including a social and golf membership.