The PGA Tour is set to tee off at the 2024 Sony Open on Thursday. For the second event of the year, players will be competing for a share of a $8.3 million purse. The 2024 Sony Open winner will take home a $1.49 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points.
The 2024 Sony Open is set to tee off from Wai’alae Country Club on Thursday as the top PGA Tour golfers get set for the second tournament of the season. While the Sony Open in Hawaii isn’t a signature event, the tournament still features a huge $8.3 million purse.
The Sony Open prize money has increased by 5% year-over-year with the winner set to take home $1.49 million. The Sony Open purse has seen some dramatic increases over the past few years with payouts up 25.7 percent since 2021.
Sony Open 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
The Sony Open was first introduced in 1965 and was known as the Hawaiian Open. The name has changed over the years due to sponsorships.
The Sony Open is scheduled right after the first signature event of the year. However, on the PGA Tour, it also marks the first event of the season to feature a full field. Over the last few years, the tournament has gained popularity, thanks in large part to the difficulty of the Wai’alae Country Club course.
In 2024, the Sony Open winner will take home a solid $1.49 million. The total purse is valued at $8.3 million with the top 65 players taking home a piece of the prize pool.
For a complete breakdown of the 2024 Sony Open prize money and payouts, check out the table below.
|Position
|Payout ($)
|1
|1,494,000
|2
|904,700
|3
|572,700
|4
|406,700
|5
|340,300
|6
|300,875
|7
|280,125
|8
|259,375
|9
|242,775
|10
|226,175
|11
|209,575
|12
|192,975
|13
|176,375
|14
|159,775
|15
|151,475
|16
|143,175
|17
|134,875
|18
|126,575
|19
|118,275
|20
|109,975
|21
|101,675
|22
|93,375
|23
|86,735
|24
|80,095
|25
|73,455
|26
|66,815
|27
|64,325
|28
|61,835
|29
|59,345
|30
|56,855
|31
|54,365
|32
|51,875
|33
|49,385
|34
|47,310
|35
|45,235
|36
|43,160
|37
|41,085
|38
|39,425
|39
|37,765
|40
|36,105
|41
|34,445
|42
|32,785
|43
|31,125
|44
|29,465
|45
|27,805
|46
|26,145
|47
|24,485
|48
|23,157
|49
|21,995
|50
|21,331
|51
|20,833
|52
|20,335
|53
|20,003
|54
|19,671
|55
|19,505
|56
|19,339
|57
|19,173
|58
|19,007
|59
|18,841
|60
|18,675
|61
|18,509
|62
|18,343
|63
|18,177
|64
|18,011
|65
|17,845
Sony Open Purse Has Increased 5% Since 2023
The Sony Open was one of the purses that increased in 2024. The 2023 Sony Open purse was $7.9 million and was raised to $8.3 million in 2024, which is the average for most tournaments this year, aside from signature events.
The 2024 purse saw a $400,000 increase compared to last year, up 5% year-over-year. The winner’s share grew from $1.422 million to $1.49 million.
Since 2021, the Sony Open purse has increased by 25.7 percent, up from $6.6 million when Kevin Na took home the trophy.
Check out the table below to view Sony Open purses and winners since 1999.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse ($)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|2024
|TBD
|8,300,000
|1,494,000
|2023
|Kim Si-woo
|7,900,000
|1,422,000
|2022
|Hideki Matsuyama
|7,500,000
|1,350,000
|2021
|Kevin Na
|6,600,000
|1,188,000
|2020
|Cameron Smith
|6,600,000
|1,188,000
|2019
|Matt Kuchar
|6,400,000
|1,152,000
|2018
|Patton Kizzire
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2017
|Justin Thomas
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2016
|Fabián Gómez
|5,800,000
|1,044,000
|2015
|Jimmy Walker (2)
|5,600,000
|1,008,000
|2014
|Jimmy Walker
|5,600,000
|1,008,000
|2013
|Russell Henley
|5,600,000
|1,008,000
|2012
|Johnson Wagner
|5,500,000
|990,000
|2011
|Mark Wilson
|5,500,000
|990,000
|2010
|Ryan Palmer
|5,500,000
|990,000
|2009
|Zach Johnson
|5,400,000
|972,000
|2008
|K. J. Choi
|5,300,000
|954,000
|2007
|Paul Goydos
|5,200,000
|936,000
|2006
|David Toms
|5,100,000
|918,000
|2005
|Vijay Singh
|4,800,000
|864,000
|2004
|Ernie Els (2)
|4,800,000
|864,000
|2003
|Ernie Els
|4,500,000
|810,000
|2002
|Jerry Kelly
|4,000,000
|720,000
|2001
|Brad Faxon
|4,000,000
|720,000
|2000
|Paul Azinger
|2,900,000
|522,000
|1999
|Jeff Sluman
|2,600,000
|468,000