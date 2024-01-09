Golf News and Rumors

Sony Open 2024 Purse: Payouts Up 5% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M

The PGA Tour is set to tee off at the 2024 Sony Open on Thursday. For the second event of the year, players will be competing for a share of a $8.3 million purse. The 2024 Sony Open winner will take home a $1.49 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the Sony Open 2024 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

The 2024 Sony Open is set to tee off from Wai’alae Country Club on Thursday as the top PGA Tour golfers get set for the second tournament of the season. While the Sony Open in Hawaii isn’t a signature event, the tournament still features a huge $8.3 million purse.

The Sony Open prize money has increased by 5% year-over-year with the winner set to take home $1.49 million. The Sony Open purse has seen some dramatic increases over the past few years with payouts up 25.7 percent since 2021.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 Sony Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

Sony Open 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Sony Open was first introduced in 1965 and was known as the Hawaiian Open. The name has changed over the years due to sponsorships.

The Sony Open is scheduled right after the first signature event of the year. However, on the PGA Tour, it also marks the first event of the season to feature a full field. Over the last few years, the tournament has gained popularity, thanks in large part to the difficulty of the Wai’alae Country Club course.

In 2024, the Sony Open winner will take home a solid $1.49 million. The total purse is valued at $8.3 million with the top 65 players taking home a piece of the prize pool.

For a complete breakdown of the 2024 Sony Open prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Payout ($)
1 1,494,000
2 904,700
3 572,700
4 406,700
5 340,300
6 300,875
7 280,125
8 259,375
9 242,775
10 226,175
11 209,575
12 192,975
13 176,375
14 159,775
15 151,475
16 143,175
17 134,875
18 126,575
19 118,275
20 109,975
21 101,675
22 93,375
23 86,735
24 80,095
25 73,455
26 66,815
27 64,325
28 61,835
29 59,345
30 56,855
31 54,365
32 51,875
33 49,385
34 47,310
35 45,235
36 43,160
37 41,085
38 39,425
39 37,765
40 36,105
41 34,445
42 32,785
43 31,125
44 29,465
45 27,805
46 26,145
47 24,485
48 23,157
49 21,995
50 21,331
51 20,833
52 20,335
53 20,003
54 19,671
55 19,505
56 19,339
57 19,173
58 19,007
59 18,841
60 18,675
61 18,509
62 18,343
63 18,177
64 18,011
65 17,845

Sony Open Purse Has Increased 5% Since 2023

The Sony Open was one of the purses that increased in 2024. The 2023 Sony Open purse was $7.9 million and was raised to $8.3 million in 2024, which is the average for most tournaments this year, aside from signature events.

The 2024 purse saw a $400,000 increase compared to last year, up 5% year-over-year. The winner’s share grew from $1.422 million to $1.49 million.

Since 2021, the Sony Open purse has increased by 25.7 percent, up from $6.6 million when Kevin Na took home the trophy.

Check out the table below to view Sony Open purses and winners since 1999.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s

share ($)
2024 TBD 8,300,000 1,494,000
2023 Kim Si-woo 7,900,000 1,422,000
2022 Hideki Matsuyama 7,500,000 1,350,000
2021 Kevin Na 6,600,000 1,188,000
2020 Cameron Smith 6,600,000 1,188,000
2019 Matt Kuchar 6,400,000 1,152,000
2018 Patton Kizzire 6,200,000 1,116,000
2017 Justin Thomas 6,000,000 1,080,000
2016 Fabián Gómez 5,800,000 1,044,000
2015 Jimmy Walker (2) 5,600,000 1,008,000
2014 Jimmy Walker 5,600,000 1,008,000
2013 Russell Henley 5,600,000 1,008,000
2012 Johnson Wagner 5,500,000 990,000
2011 Mark Wilson 5,500,000 990,000
2010 Ryan Palmer 5,500,000 990,000
2009 Zach Johnson 5,400,000 972,000
2008 K. J. Choi 5,300,000 954,000
2007 Paul Goydos 5,200,000 936,000
2006 David Toms 5,100,000 918,000
2005 Vijay Singh 4,800,000 864,000
2004 Ernie Els (2) 4,800,000 864,000
2003 Ernie Els 4,500,000 810,000
2002 Jerry Kelly 4,000,000 720,000
2001 Brad Faxon 4,000,000 720,000
2000 Paul Azinger 2,900,000 522,000
1999 Jeff Sluman 2,600,000 468,000

 

