The PGA Tour is set to tee off at the 2024 Sony Open on Thursday. For the second event of the year, players will be competing for a share of a $8.3 million purse. The 2024 Sony Open winner will take home a $1.49 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about the Sony Open 2024 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

The 2024 Sony Open is set to tee off from Wai’alae Country Club on Thursday as the top PGA Tour golfers get set for the second tournament of the season. While the Sony Open in Hawaii isn’t a signature event, the tournament still features a huge $8.3 million purse.

The Sony Open prize money has increased by 5% year-over-year with the winner set to take home $1.49 million. The Sony Open purse has seen some dramatic increases over the past few years with payouts up 25.7 percent since 2021.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 Sony Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

Sony Open 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Sony Open was first introduced in 1965 and was known as the Hawaiian Open. The name has changed over the years due to sponsorships.

The Sony Open is scheduled right after the first signature event of the year. However, on the PGA Tour, it also marks the first event of the season to feature a full field. Over the last few years, the tournament has gained popularity, thanks in large part to the difficulty of the Wai’alae Country Club course.

For a complete breakdown of the 2024 Sony Open prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Payout ($) 1 1,494,000 2 904,700 3 572,700 4 406,700 5 340,300 6 300,875 7 280,125 8 259,375 9 242,775 10 226,175 11 209,575 12 192,975 13 176,375 14 159,775 15 151,475 16 143,175 17 134,875 18 126,575 19 118,275 20 109,975 21 101,675 22 93,375 23 86,735 24 80,095 25 73,455 26 66,815 27 64,325 28 61,835 29 59,345 30 56,855 31 54,365 32 51,875 33 49,385 34 47,310 35 45,235 36 43,160 37 41,085 38 39,425 39 37,765 40 36,105 41 34,445 42 32,785 43 31,125 44 29,465 45 27,805 46 26,145 47 24,485 48 23,157 49 21,995 50 21,331 51 20,833 52 20,335 53 20,003 54 19,671 55 19,505 56 19,339 57 19,173 58 19,007 59 18,841 60 18,675 61 18,509 62 18,343 63 18,177 64 18,011 65 17,845

Sony Open Purse Has Increased 5% Since 2023

The Sony Open was one of the purses that increased in 2024. The 2023 Sony Open purse was $7.9 million and was raised to $8.3 million in 2024, which is the average for most tournaments this year, aside from signature events.

The 2024 purse saw a $400,000 increase compared to last year, up 5% year-over-year. The winner’s share grew from $1.422 million to $1.49 million.

Since 2021, the Sony Open purse has increased by 25.7 percent, up from $6.6 million when Kevin Na took home the trophy.

Check out the table below to view Sony Open purses and winners since 1999.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) 2024 TBD 8,300,000 1,494,000 2023 Kim Si-woo 7,900,000 1,422,000 2022 Hideki Matsuyama 7,500,000 1,350,000 2021 Kevin Na 6,600,000 1,188,000 2020 Cameron Smith 6,600,000 1,188,000 2019 Matt Kuchar 6,400,000 1,152,000 2018 Patton Kizzire 6,200,000 1,116,000 2017 Justin Thomas 6,000,000 1,080,000 2016 Fabián Gómez 5,800,000 1,044,000 2015 Jimmy Walker (2) 5,600,000 1,008,000 2014 Jimmy Walker 5,600,000 1,008,000 2013 Russell Henley 5,600,000 1,008,000 2012 Johnson Wagner 5,500,000 990,000 2011 Mark Wilson 5,500,000 990,000 2010 Ryan Palmer 5,500,000 990,000 2009 Zach Johnson 5,400,000 972,000 2008 K. J. Choi 5,300,000 954,000 2007 Paul Goydos 5,200,000 936,000 2006 David Toms 5,100,000 918,000 2005 Vijay Singh 4,800,000 864,000 2004 Ernie Els (2) 4,800,000 864,000 2003 Ernie Els 4,500,000 810,000 2002 Jerry Kelly 4,000,000 720,000 2001 Brad Faxon 4,000,000 720,000 2000 Paul Azinger 2,900,000 522,000 1999 Jeff Sluman 2,600,000 468,000