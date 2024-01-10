Sony Open in Hawaii 2024 Scorecard For Waialae Country Club

The Sony Open in Hawaii 2024 is set to tee off at Waialae Country Club this weekend. It’s the only course on the PGA Tour that was created by golf architect legend Seth Raynor.

The course at Waialae Country Club is a Golden Age golf course that requires a lot of skill. It requires great ball striking and a ton of accuracy off of the tee. The fairways aren’t as big and the greens are significantly smaller than the Kapalua Plantation Course, which makes the short-to-intermediate game a key to winning at the course. Waialae has tons of natural hazards, including trees and bunkers, which will only add to the difficulty of the course.

Below, we’ll give an overview of the Waialae Country Club course, including a summary of the front and back nine and the scorecard for the 2024 Sony Open.

Sony Open 2024 Scorecard Summary

Front 9: Par 35, 3,592 Yards

Par 35, 3,592 Yards Back 9: Par 35, 3,452 yards

Par 35, 3,452 yards Total: Par 70, 7,044 yards

Compared to last weekend, the Waialae course will represent a completely different challenge and it will require players to develop better strategies and approaches on their way to the green.

Generally, players making their debut don’t fare well on the course due to the green complexes.

The Waialae Country Club isn’t very long and the course requires tons of accuracy on the way to the green. While length off the tee won’t hurt, there are a lot of pinch points on the course that may cause problems for elite ball strikers.

In the past, the Sony Open has been known to be a low-scoring event. The course is placed in a more rural area but still has coastal weather that will be affecting the conditions. It stretches 7,044 yards for a par-70. The front nine is slightly longer at 3,592 yards for a par 35 while the back nine stretches 3,452 yards for par 35.

3 Holes To Watch At The Sony Open

Hole 6 — Par 4, 460 yards

Hole 13 — Par 4, 477 yards

Hole 17— Par 3, 194 yards

Sony Open Scorecard

Some of the most important stats to keep an eye out for at Waialae Country Club include accuracy off the tee, approach, and shots gained around the tee. Generally, the winner has had a really strong iron game.

There are a few key holes to watch this weekend including holes No.6, 13, and 17. The easiest holes to birdie this weekend will be the two par 5s.

Compared to the other holes, No. 6 is probably the second-most difficult. The tee shot is extremely narrow and thole stretches 460 yards with a fairway bunker in play and trees on both sides.

Hole No. 13 is considered the hardest hole on the course. It’s a long par 4 at 477 yards and will be another hole that causes problems off the tee with trees on either side. The fairway is extremely narrow and the greens will be hard to hit from the fairway or the rough.

While No. 17 is only a par 3, it’s among the hardest holes on the course. Instead, the hole is oceanside, which brings wind conditions into play making the back greens harder to hit.

Check out the complete Sony Open scorecard for Waialae Country Club.

Hole Par Yardage 1 4 480 2 4 423 3 4 422 4 3 204 5 4 467 6 4 460 7 3 176 8 4 454 9 5 506 Par 35 3,592 10 4 351 11 3 194 12 4 440 13 4 477 14 4 430 15 4 398 16 4 417 17 3 194 18 5 551 Par 35 3,452 Total 70 7,044